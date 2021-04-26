HARRISVILLE — More than 170 years ago, in a cornfield located in present-day Harrisville, a beloved Native American chief of the Northwestern Shoshone tribe was killed.
And while there are some conflicting accounts of how and why the killing happened, a team is working to re-erect a monument highlighting the event — with the hope that people of the region will be inspired to dig a little deeper and think critically about local history.
Harrisville City, in partnership with the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation and the Weber County Heritage Foundation, will dedicate a new historical marker at the site of the killing of Chief Terikee, which took place in 1850.
Kattie Stewart, with the WCHF, said another marker that was placed at the site in 2010 had become damaged. Stewart said the re-dedication of a new monument will take place at 11 a.m. May 1 at 435 W. Harrisville Road. The public is invited to the event, which will feature an official Shoshone blessing upon the land, remarks from former Northwestern Shoshone Chair Darren Parry, and a descendant of Urban Stewart — the man who is said to have killed Terikee. There will also be live music.
Albeit relatively under the radar, WCHF Executive Director and adjunct Weber State University history professor Katie Nelson describes the killing as a “major historical event” in Northern Utah’s history. Nelson said Chief Terikee was known for being “amiable, wise and strong” and a friend to early white settlers of Weber County. She said on Sept. 16, 1850, Terikee was shot by Urban Stewart after the chief met with Lorin Farr, a Mormon pioneer and the first mayor of Ogden.
When word of the shooting reached the Shoshone, the band demanded Urban Stewart be turned over to them, or they would seek retribution. He ultimately fled the area and local troops were fortified, causing the aggrieved Shoshone to retreat north. The incident is a microcosm of the complicated and often bloody relationship between Native Americans and the earliest Western settlers who came to live in Utah.
“(It) was a spark to the powder keg of the immigrant rush on Shoshone land,” Nelson said in a WCHF video that was made about the killing.
Nelson said the exact details of the incident are still disputed to this day, with several, wildly different versions of the event often recounted.
“History is often a series of competing narratives to decipher,” Nelson said. “Some people say that Stewart heard a rustling in his corn and thought it was an animal. Other people say that Terikee was stealing his corn, or maybe Stewart just did it out of spite.”
A brief historical narrative on Harrisville City’s website says Urban Stewart saw and heard something moving in his corn, and fired his gun. According to the narrative, Shoshone retaliated by killing a white man known only as “Campbell,” who was a transient employee at nearby Farr’s Mill.
But Parry, who also teaches Native American History at Utah State University, says he grew up hearing a different version of the event.
“My grandmother always told us about it,” Parry says. “The story for us was always that Terikee’s horse got away from him, went into this cornfield, and that Terikee went in there to get his horse. Then he was killed.”
Regardless of the fuzzy details, those involved with organizing the event and erecting the new monument say the ceremony is about coming together in peace and healing. Parry said at the very least, he hopes the monument sparks reflection and introspection.
“I hope it prompts people to ask questions,” he said. “Monuments are usually erected by the victors, but there is always another side to the story.”