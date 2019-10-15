LAYTON — A pair of current Layton City Council members vying to become the next mayor of Davis County's largest city squared off Tuesday night.
Four-term Layton City Council member Joyce Brown and two-term City Council member Joy Petro covered a variety of topics during an hour-long mayoral debate at Layton City Hall. The event was hosted and moderated by representatives from Weber State University's Olene Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service.
It will likely be the last public debate between the two before Election Day.
Brown — who has emphasized the importance of “fostering Layton’s excellent relationship with Hill AFB,” assuring quality growth in housing and jobs, pursuing new recreational outlets, improving infrastructure and maintaining financing stability — promised Layton residents that she'd "work as a full-time mayor," even though the position earns a part-time wage.
Petro has said she favors finalizing the city’s general plan, increasing recruitment of police officers and “responsible development” through use of existing buildings. Petro described herself as "independent all my life," and said she'd lead Layton in a fiscally responsible manner.
Moderators asked the candidates how they would balance development in west Layton, where there is a need for housing, open spaces and commercial space. Both mentioned the city's developing general plan, but had slightly different visions for the area.
Brown said there are residents who leave the west side of the city to shop for groceries in cities like Syracuse and Clearfield. Brown said a grocery store in west Layton would help keep tax dollars in the community.
Although she stressed the importance of a strong sales tax base, Petro was less enthusiastic about a grocery store in the area, saying "Walmart is a half mile away." She said she like to preserve the agricultural areas presently peppered throughout the area.
The candidates were also asked how they would, without raising taxes, secure funding to support new infrastructure and services that will be driven by growth. The city of 80,000 is expected to add another 30,000 residents before it's fully built out.
Brown said she'd work to secure money from state entities while Petro said she'd seek public-private partnerships.
Petro and Brown emerged as the top candidates in a field of five in the August mayoral primary in Layton. Petro received 28.2% of the vote while Brown got 26.9%.
Scott Freitag, who was appointed in 2018 to serve as Layton mayor through the end of this year, is running for a Layton City Council seat. Freitag replaced Bob Stevenson, who left his post as mayor after being voted onto the Davis County Commission. The winner of the Petro-Brown race will serve the last two years of the term originally won by Stevenson.
Layton's general election will be held from Nov. 5. For more information, go to http://elections.utah.gov.