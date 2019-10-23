OGDEN — In an effort to comply with new state law, Ogden City has revamped its zoning and signage ordinances to allow medical marijuana cultivation facilities and pharmacies to set up shop in the city.
The Ogden City Council approved a host zoning amendments Tuesday night, dictating when and where the cannabis businesses can operate, how such businesses can garnish their buildings and where they can place signs.
The move stems from the November 2018 passage of Proposition 2, a ballot initiative that made medical marijuana legal in the state. After Proposition 2 passed, the Utah Legislature adopted House Bill 3001, which required cities to provide a location within either their industrial/manufacturing or agricultural zones for cannabis cultivation facilities and pharmacies.
Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said city staff had been working on the necessary ordinance amendments and find a place in the city where the facilities could do business. Montgomery said Ogden doesn't have any agricultural zones, so the city had to allow for a cannabis production establishment in one of its industrial areas.
Several locations were considered, including the Ogden Business Depot, but the Ogden Commercial and Industrial Park — at the far southwest corner of the city — was ultimately selected.
Aside from the designated operating location, the new zoning ordinance amendments will also require marijuana production facilities to be located at least 600 feet from any residential zone and 1,000 feet from any community location, like a church or a school. Exterior brick on the facilities will have to remain unpainted, to avoid drawing attention to the building.
Pharmacies must be at least 600 feet from any residential zone and 200 feet from any community location. Pharmacy buildings will also be prohibited from exterior paint jobs and from having darkened or covered windows. The facilities can only operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The ordinance prohibits signage from being displayed on or in exterior windows. Wall signs will allowed, but limited to the name of the business, hours of operation and a green cross.
State law mandates that every incorporated Utah city is required to include the medical marijuana use in an appropriate industrial or agricultural zone. The state is responsible for issuing licenses for the uses and will only issue 14 total. Montgomery said he believes at least one such license will be issued in Ogden. Council member Rich Hyer said he thought there would probably be even more.