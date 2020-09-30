OGDEN — Call it a tribute to Weber County's would-be agronomists and a nod to the agricultural sector here.
Despite the soft economy, despite stricter guidelines at the Weber County Fair last August brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior Livestock Show netted more money for the young competitors than ever.
"It's the biggest sale we ever had," said County Commissioner Jim Harvey. "People really care about that. They understand the importance of that program."
The final figures were just recently tabulated, and Ashton Wilson, the fair director, said sales of animals brought in $518,161 to the show's young participants. Donations brought in another $155,488, making for a total of $673,649, money that largely goes back to the kids and teens taking part.
Harvey said it's the largest haul ever, and it compares to the $559,330 brought in at last year's fair, unimpeded by COVID-19 concerns. A total of 337 goats, hogs, lambs and steers were sold compared to 301 last year.
"It's really rewarding to see," Wilson said, attributing the sales figure to strong community support for the program.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn't a sure thing the Junior Livestock Show would even go forward this year. "I had parents calling constantly, wondering if we were going to go forward. ... So we had to fight for it," Wilson said.
But after implementing guidelines meant to guard against the spread of COVID-19, including a mask requirement, county leaders opted to move ahead with the Junior Livestock Show. It was one of only a handful of events held as part of the scaled-back Weber County Fair this year. Had the show been canceled, kids who had acquired animals dating to the spring and late 2019 would have had to figure out what to do with the critters.
The auction is the culmination of the show, after prizes for the grand and reserve champions are awarded. Buyers typically pay above market rates. But that doesn't mean those taking part turn a profit given the expense of raising an animal.
"I've seen kids make a lot of money. I've seen kids lose a lot of money," said Chad Marriott, coordinator for the Weber School District's career and technical education program. He helps run the agricultural component of the program.
Whatever the case, he said participating in the Junior Livestock Show has numerous benefits for those taking part. Participation in the show serves as credit for some Weber School District ag classes and many who take part come from the system's schools.
The kids and teens have to learn how to buy an animal, they raise it and they have to care for it until it's ready for auction, though not all participants sell their critters. They also have to create a report detailing the care and growth of the animals in their care.
"I tell everybody they ought to be involved in it," said Marriott, citing the transferable skills that kids learn — budgeting, dealing with people and more.
Though much of western Weber County's farmland is giving way little by little to housing subdivisions, that doesn't minimize the relevance of the ag sector here, nor the opportunities in the sector, Marriott said. The stereotypical ag-sector job of operating a farm tractor has given way to jobs in science, veterinary care and more.
Indeed, Weber School District has doubled the number of ag teachers from seven to 14 in the last eight or nine years, reflecting growing interest, Marriott said. Likewise, participation in a summer ag program sponsored by the district has more than doubled in recent years to around 500.
Harvey is a big fan of the Junior Livestock Auction. "It teaches kids good things, good traits, good habits, making good people of them," he said.