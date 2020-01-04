SALT LAKE CITY — The contingent pushing for a look into turning western Weber County into a new city has gotten enough signatures to force a ballot question on the issue.
The question is to be put to voters in the unincorporated area west of Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven on Election Day, Nov. 3, according to Derek Brenchley, deputy director of elections in the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office. The proposed new city's working name is West Weber.
Those seeking the ballot question had said they'd gotten enough signatures, and Brenchley confirmed that on Thursday. The petitioners collected 387 valid signatures and they needed 279, which represents 10% of the registered voters in the area.
Still to be determined are the exact boundaries of the area that would be subject to incorporation. Those pushing for the incorporation vote have sought clarification on the matter from the state amid rumblings from West Haven and Plain City about annexing some of the land in the area in question into those cities. Such annexations, if allowed, would potentially reduce the footprint of the new proposed city, and vote proponents say West Haven and Plain City shouldn't be able to carve into the sector ahead of Election Day.
Brenchley said his office would have a response on the matter early next week.
Those seeking the incorporation vote have said becoming a city would give residents of the largely rural area more control over future development as the area grows and draws more and more residential subdivisions. The boosters had initially said the incorporation question would be put on the June 30 primary ballot, but Brenchley said Nov. 3 was chosen, in part, because costs of balloting on that date would be lower.
The ballot question will actually have three separate questions, the main one being whether to incorporate. Voters will also be asked which form of municipal government they prefer and whether City Council members if the new city is created should be elected by district as opposed to at-large seats.
The new city, as now envisioned, covers 57-square-miles and is home to some 4,700 people.