CLEARFIELD — State criminal charges against a Hill Air Force Base airman in a Clearfield shooting have been dismissed because a military court-martial is in the works, a defense attorney said Monday.
Second District Judge David Connors signed an order April 30 dismissing charges against Michael E. Hernandez, 21, who allegedly fired five shots, hitting one man, at a March 14 party. Hernandez faced charges of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder; five third-degree felony counts of discharge of a firearm; and a second-degree felony count of obstructing justice.
Attorney Bradley Henderson, who represented Hernandez in the state court proceedings, said the charges were dropped because military prosecutors took an interest in the case and initiated a court martial.
Henderson said it is common for local cases to be dismissed when federal charges are filed, so a defendant is not "double charged."
Kendahl Johnson, spokesperson for the 75th Air Base Wing at Hill, said Monday he was aware of the matter but could not immediately provide details.
Henderson said courts-martial follow constitutional processes such as the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth amendments and can include felony-level charges equivalent to those in civilian courts.
He said Hernandez remains in detention while the case continues.
Charging documents in 2nd District Court said Hernandez was hosting a party at his home in Clearfield when he was "jumped" by several men after he told them to leave.
Hernandez allegedly got a gun from his home, went outside and fired at the men as they were leaving. One shot hit a man in the back and the others missed.
“There certainly was an altercation, and he did get knocked down,” deputy Davis County attorney Jason Nelson acknowledged during a detention hearing in March. “But the defendant then did go retrieve a firearm and reentered the fray.”
“When he fired those shots, he had just suffered a brain injury,” Henderson said of Hernandez during that same hearing.
“These people came to his home, jumped him and knocked him unconscious,” Henderson said. “They did not leave right away and he had in his mind they were still a threat to him and his wife and others.”
Hernandez suffered a concussion, a broken cheek, black eyes and other injuries and a week later he still was on a liquid diet at the Davis County Jail in Farmington, Henderson said.
Clearfield police said Hernandez hid the firearm after the shooting.