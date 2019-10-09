LAYTON — A man shot by U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon outside of the Layton Hills Mall has died.
Zackary Aldridge Hall, 28, was wanted for an aggravated robbery out of 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City when he was approached by members of the Violent Fugitive Strike Team around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Utah's U.S. Marshal Matt Harris.
When officers approached Hall as he left the mall, he reportedly refused to comply with their orders and ran toward his vehicle, the release said. Hall got into his car and tried to escape by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
An officer fired into the car to stop Hall from ramming the vehicles, the release said. Hall was hit by the shot and exited the car. Officers removed a firearm from his person and began treating him for his injuries, police said.
Hall was taken to Davis Hospital and later died from his injuries. His last known residence was in West Jordan, but he was temporarily staying in Clearfield.
The shooting is being investigated by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team.
No officers were injured during the incident.
According to court records, Hall was a suspect in a March 15 robbery at a Macy's store in Salt Lake County. He allegedly attempted to leave the store with merchandise he hadn't pay paid for and a Macy's loss prevention employee stopped him outside the store.
Hall tried to flee, but the employee grabbed his arm to stop him, court documents state. Hall then shoved the employee to the ground and began punching him; other Macy's employees tried to help during the incident. Hall slipped out of his sweatshirt during the struggle, allowing employees to see a gun he allegedly had in hostler at the back of his pants.
At that point, Hall was allowed to flee and he left the stolen merchandise behind, the documents said.