Cannon DeVries wears red and black on gamedays for Weber High, a stark contrast to the blue and white colors of heated county rival Fremont.
DeVries' next football uniform: blue and white.
In a late-night social media announcement, DeVries verbally committed to BYU's football program Tuesday.
DeVries, a multi-sport junior at WHS, is listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 27 football player in Utah's class of 2022, according to 247Sports.
He plays safety and receiver for the Warriors and appears at or near the top of opposing teams' gameplans with how effective he is on offense and defense. DeVries intercepted seven passes in nine games last year, and led the team in receiving yards (534) and receiving touchdowns (7).
Special teams, however, is where DeVries really lights teams up. Last season, he had a combined 487 return yards from kickoffs and punts, averaged 25.6 yards per return and had two return touchdowns even as teams have kicked to him less and less over the years.
DeVries' first public scholarship offer came from Weber State in August, then Colorado offered on March 1 before BYU offered on March 2. He's the second Weber football senior to verbally commit to a school this offseason after defensive end Aisea Moa committed to Utah back in January.
Region 1 coaches already knew who they have to game plan against when they play Weber, but DeVries' commitment to BYU means there's going to be a bit more name recognition and star power for Weber this year as the Warriors seek back-to-back Region 1 titles and aim to make a playoff run.
