After failing to string together any kind of offensive run all afternoon, Weber State men's basketball used the offensive glass to make a push late in its second conference contest against Southern Utah on Saturday.
Isiah Brown, Dontay Bassett and Dillon Jones all scored after offensive rebounds during an 18-8 run over four minutes, which was capped for Weber State's first lead since 2-0, a 70-68 advantage with 1:42 left, when Seikou Sisoho Jawara hit a jumper.
Brown, whose offense almost single-handedly kept WSU afloat throughout, put the Wildcats up 72-71 by scooping a driving leaner off the glass and, with 1 minute left, the 'Cats seemed to get the stop they needed when Tevian Jones airballed a 3 for SUU.
But then came two crucial turnovers.
SUU guard Damani McEntire, who had missed time due to injury and hadn't played all game, hassled Brown into a backcourt turnover and scooped in an easy layup to put the Thunderbirds up 73-72.
Dillon Jones secured his sixth offensive rebound on a missed Brown shot and called timeout but, on the ensuing possession, Bassett overthrew a crosscourt pass from the post to Zahir Porter in the corner for another turnover.
Brown's long 3 to tie it clanged off the glass and rim, and Southern Utah earned a series split 77-72 with a win in Cedar City.
It was a reprise of WSU's first conference series more than one month ago when the Wildcats (7-4, 2-2 Big Sky) blew out Portland State by 28 and then lost the second game by two. After beating SUU (11-3, 6-2) by 24 two days before in Ogden, the Wildcats couldn't string together enough offense to take advantage of the T-Birds' shortcomings.
While Tevian Jones kept misfiring in the first half, it was Maizen Fausett powering SUU to a 38-34 halftime lead. Fausett scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, including drawing Weber bigs into foul trouble and shooting 9 of 11 from the foul line.
The foul line was a difference, as SUU went 27 of 31 for the game while Weber got only 16 attempts, making 12.
Tevian Jones, the high-scoring transfer from Illinois, finally found his stroke in the second half and went 3 of 5 from deep before his late airball, pushing Southern Utah to leads of 51-41 and 60-52 with his makes, the second at the 7:10 mark.
That's when Weber State finally made a push. Brown converted free throws after an offensive rebound, Dillon Jones scored a three-point play, Brown hit a jumper, Bassett made free throws after an offensive rebound, and Porter nailed a 3 and hit a pair of freebies to help WSU come all the way back, tying it 68-68 before Sisoho Jawara's go-ahead bucket with 1:42 left.
Brown finished with a game-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds for Weber State, shooting 11 of 17 from the field. The rest of his teammates combined to shoot 15 of 49 and WSU was 8 of 27 from deep, cooling off after three straight blistering 3-point performances.
Porter scored 12 points, and Dillon Jones totaled nine points and nine rebounds. After combining several times for strong performances on the front line, Bassett and senior Cody Carlson combined for just 11 points, shooting 3 of 16 from the field.
Fausett's 24 led SUU. Harrison Butler went 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and scored 18 points, and Tevian Jones added 17 points.
Elsewhere Saturday, Montana State held off Northern Arizona 58-53 to go 6-0 in league play. The other four series this weekend ended in splits after Eastern Washington topped Northern Colorado 82-76, Sacramento State beat Montana 89-83 in two overtimes, and Portland State dominated Idaho State 69-43.
Behind MSU, Weber State is one of four teams (EWU, Sac State, SUU) with two conference losses.
Weber State, the only team in the Big Sky yet to play a two-game home series, is next scheduled to play a road series at Idaho (0-11, 0-8) on Jan. 28 and 30.