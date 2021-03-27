OGDEN — Weber State football's ability to win at home was tested like never before Saturday afternoon, but the No. 3 Wildcats came away victors for the 10th straight time at Stewart Stadium.
As time expired, WSU junior quarterback Randall Johnson rifled a high-arcing spiral from the 50-yard line to the middle of the end zone and, somehow, some way, junior tight end Justin Malone came down with the ball for a touchdown, and Weber State defeated Northern Arizona 28-23.
Malone spent most of the play running down field and said he had to locate the pass mid-air after he got to the end zone. He secured the ball in a crowd of at least nine players.
"All props to Randall for throwing a perfect ball," Malone said. "Every kid dreams about stuff like this, making a play in a big game when it's crunch time. I know I did."
Johnson started for injured freshman quarterback Bronson Barron, who hurt his non-throwing wrist late in the win over UC Davis. Johnson took five sacks, all in the first half, and narrowly avoided several others. But on the final play he got his space, looked behind him to make sure he had time to set up, and stepped into the throw.
"I've got to give credit to the offensive line for letting me get the ball off, for blocking their butts off," Johnson said. "We have a specific way of how we run our Hail Mary so you just have to put it up there and let the playmakers make plays."
Weber survived despite being heavy favorites, but WSU head coach Jay Hill said every special season requires gutting out one or two close calls.
"That team we just played is tough, they're resilient, they find a way ... they just hang around, they do things right," Hill said. "There were so many big, pivotal moments in that game where I thought we had a chance to just end it, put it away, and we didn't.
"In the end, what can you say. Our guys found ways to make plays when they had to."
A roller coaster took the two teams to the dramatic finish that keeps Weber State (3-0) as the lone unbeaten team in the Big Sky.
Leading 22-16, the Wildcats took the ball at their own 16 with 12:21 left and punished Northern Arizona for 8 minutes, controlling the line of scrimmage and converting several third-and-short rushing attempts.
But on the 16th play of the drive, Daniel Wright Jr. fumbled the ball at the NAU 5 and the recovery was awarded to the Lumberjacks. Replay showed Wright Jr. was likely down on his back before the ball came out, but the call stood after review. An 8 minute, 7 second drive that would have put the game away instead produced nothing.
Facing a 95-yard field, NAU senior quarterback Keondre Wudtee picked up a fourth-and-2 to start the drive and get the 'Jacks out to their 30-yard line. From there, Wudtee picked his way down the field with mid-range passes, many going out of bounds to stop the clock.
On second-and-goal from the WSU 12, Wudtee hit Matt Kempton in the flat to the 1, then Wudtee took in the tying score himself to make it 22-22 with 17 seconds left.
Wudtee was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for spiking the ball on the score. Weber State took the penalty on the point-after-touchdown try but Luis Aguilar knocked the kick through anyway to put NAU up 23-22.
Aguilar kicked the kickoff out of bounds and NAU stacked an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on top of that after the play, giving WSU the ball at the 50-yard line. Kicking the ball out of bounds came in respect to WSU senior Rashid Shaheed, who housed his fifth career kick return for a touchdown to open the second half.
Johnson threw two incompletions trying to get the Wildcats into field goal range, narrowly escaping a sack on second down and throwing the ball away with 2 seconds left to set up the game-winner.
That turned the tables on Northern Arizona (1-2), who won its season-opener on a touchdown pass as time expired to beat Southern Utah one month ago.
Johnson finished throwing 11 of 19 for 133 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception — 94 of those yards on two completions. He added 70 rushing yards on 19 carries, gaining 96 before losing 26 on the five sacks.
He started the scoring by turning a Desmond Williams interception into a 44-yard bomb down the sideline to Shaheed, who absorbed contact and made the catch as he crossed the goal line.
Josh Davis rushed 16 times for 141 yards. With the 7-0 lead, he sprung a 42-yarder to set up WSU's second scoring drive that ended when Johnson threw to Ty MacPherson at the NAU 5 and MacPherson pitched the ball to a swinging Noah Atagi. The offensive lineman rushed it in for a 14-0 lead just eight minutes into the game.
Weber State's defense caught three interceptions in the first half, all from different throwers, to hold the Lumberjacks at bay. But NAU made it a game when Draycen Hall broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the half, making it 14-10 at halftime.
NAU inexplicably opened the second half by kicking directly to Shaheed, who ran the return back 100 yards for a score, adding to his school record. Haze Hadley took the point-after snap and ran it in for two points and a 22-10 lead.
WSU safety Preston Smith intercepted the other two NAU giveaways. But where three turnovers gained in the first half helped WSU build a lead, three turnovers surrendered kept the Wildcats from putting the game away.
After Aguilar put through a 45-yard field goal to make it 22-13, Weber took a drive to the NAU 17 when Johnson side-stepped a rush and lofted the ball to Malone at the goal line. But it had enough air under it for Morgan Vest to step in front for an NAU interception.
WSU freshman Dontae McMillan was later hurt on a rush as he fumbled the ball, giving NAU a 38-yard field. WSU held when George Tarlas blew up a third-down screen pass for a loss, and Aguilar put in another 45-yarder to make it 22-16 with 2:32 left in the third.
That set up the wild fourth quarter in which the third turnover, Wright's apparent fumble at the NAU 5, opened up the back-and-forth sequence.
Shaheed hauled in three passes for 55 yards and David Ames added three catches for 18 yards.
Conner Mortensen led WSU with 10 tackles, including two for loss. Williams added nine tackles.
Wudtee finished 21 of 40 for 204 yards for NAU, adding 52 rushing yards. Hall rushed 19 times for 142 yards and his long score. Brandon Porter, who had opted out but appeared for the first time this spring season, bolstered NAU's receiving corp and caught three balls for 42 yards. Hendrix Johnson added 37 receiving yards, Kempton 36 and Terrell Hayward 35.
Weber State hits the road for its next game at Southern Utah, with kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
AROUND THE BIG SKY
Weber State's win wasn't the only final-seconds decision in the Big Sky, which had all eight teams in action in the same week for the first time this season.
No. 15 UC Davis (3-1) survived Idaho State (1-3) when Trent Tompkins rushed in a score from 4 yards out with 8 second left, and the Aggies won 31-27.
Idaho (2-1) defeated Southern Utah (1-3) when Nikhil Nayar threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood with 7 seconds left, and the Vandals won 33-32. All three of SUU's losses have come on scores with 10 seconds or less.
After surviving Idaho State 46-42 last week, No. 12 Eastern Washington (3-1) took its turn walloping Cal Poly (0-3), winning 62-10.