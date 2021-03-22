OGDEN — Weber County students have a few more places to access the internet, increasingly important as the role of technology in education grows and grows.
Comcast Corp., the global media and technology company, will be equipping 35 locations around the state, including at least three in Weber County, with internet access, aiming in particular to augment access among low-income kids, teens and families. The initiative, complementing separate efforts of the Ogden and Weber school districts, comes as more and more students rely on internet access due to the COVID-19 pandemic for their schooling.
“We expect to help tens of thousands of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework when sites reopen and it’s safe to gather in a socially distanced manner,” Deneiva Knight, director of external affairs at Comcast, said in a statement. Numerous nonprofit organizations ranging from Utah to Weber counties — some still to be determined — are expected to get Wi-Fi-connected Lift Zones, as they’re called.
Already, though, the Comcast effort — to last at least three years, possibly longer — is yielding results. The Youth Impact Center in Ogden has a high-speed -nternet connection thanks to the initiative, said Suzanne Miller, head of the organization.
“It’s been so helpful to have a reliable internet service,” she said. Youth Impact Center, located at 2305 Grant Ave. in Ogden, provides after-school programming to at-risk youth, with a focus on teens.
The organization had “spotty,” unreliable internet service previously, Miller said. Now, Youth Impact Center has a reliable connection students can use to finish their homework. Some taking classes online even tap into the network for classes.
The Utah Autism Academy in Orem is to get a Lift Zone. In Salt Lake County, several Boys & Girls Clubs locations and the Suazo Business Center, geared to Latino entrepreneurs, are to get connections.
In Weber County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weber-Davis is to get a Lift Zone at its new teen center at 2510 Washington Blvd. in Ogden, scheduled to start operation on April 5.
“We are always happy to see local partners expanding their efforts to support the youth of our community. Ogden School District recognizes that the diverse needs of our students extend far beyond the classroom and that disrupting the cycle of intergenerational poverty is a challenge that schools alone cannot accomplish,” Jer Bates, the district spokesperson, told the Standard-Examiner.
The Utah Black Success Center in West Haven will also get a connection. “We certainly welcome communities, government and industry working together to enhance local networks that allow for more students to have reliable, high-speed internet,” said Lane Findlay, the Weber School District spokesperson.
Whatever the case, the Comcast initiative is hardly the only effort to bolster internet access among students.
The Ogden School District plans to start live testing of its first wireless internet offering out of Heritage Elementary in late April or early May, according to Bates. The district hopes to issue hardware in time for the district’s summer programming so students can tap into the system, called Ogden SD LTE, from their homes.
“At its heart, the purpose of Ogden SD LTE will be making home internet access available to students who have no other option,” Bates said. The system is meant to be used strictly for educational pursuits.
Weber School District has tapped funds to buy personal hot spot devices for students who need them. “This helps ensure every student can be engaged in online learning,” Findlay said.
Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the importance of internet access in education into sharp relief.
“Beginning in March of 2020 with the state-mandated transition to remote learning for all students, Ogden School District was faced with a drastic increase in the need to ensure home internet connectivity,” Bates said. “While the need was reduced with the return of most students to our schools in August, the need for reliable home internet access was still far greater than previous school years due to the hundreds of families that elected to enroll their students in Ogden Online, our K-12 online school, and compounded by students forced to quarantine at home due to COVID-19 illness or exposure.”
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall lauded the Comcast effort.
“That’s what a community partnership is — it’s coming together to solve problems and find ways that we can use each other’s tools to better support each other,” Caldwell said.