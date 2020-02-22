OGDEN — Weber and Davis counties have seen an uptick in arrests by U.S. Marshal task force members, according to Utah's top Marshal.
U.S. Marshal Matthew D. Harris sat down with the Standard-Examiner recently to talk about his office's activity around northern Utah, which includes sending agents from the U.S. Marshal Service's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or VFAST, up north to search for and apprehend fugitives.
The interview came just days after at least one member of VFAST shot and killed a man in Salt Lake City who was wanted in connection with a murder in North Ogden earlier this month.
Harris said that between Feb. 1, 2019, and Feb. 1 of this year, VFAST arrested 52 people in Ogden, the most of any city in Weber and Davis counties. The next closest city in terms of numbers was Clearfield with 10 arrests, followed by Layton with eight, according to statistics provided by the Marshal's Service.
He said the main reason for the increased activity is because local jurisdictions have requested the Marshal Service's help in tracking down and arresting those wanted.
"It's important to remember that these are violent fugitives," Harris said. "Ninety four percent of them have a violent criminal history."
The Marshal said that often times VFAST will plan to assemble in northern Utah about twice a month, each time arresting between seven to 10 people with active warrants during each sweep. However, if a specific case would appear to be more urgent, the task force will quickly get together and search for the suspect.
In the case of 41-year-old Brian Francis Filion, the man shot and killed in Salt Lake, Harris said that was a more urgent matter. He said that detectives from the North Ogden Police Department requested the Marshal Service's help in finding Filion.
About a day later, VFAST agents assembled after finding Filion in Salt Lake, and they tried to apprehend him before he ran. At least one agent fired at Filion after the man allegedly brandished a gun. Filion, as well as a Herriman K-9, a dog named Hondo, were killed. It was not known whether Filion shot the dog, or if the K-9 was killed by friendly fire.
In the months prior, VFAST officers were involved in another police shooting. Members of VFAST were tracking 28-year-old Zackary Aldridge Hall and tried to arrest him as he exited the Layton Hills Mall. As agents closed in, Hall got into his car and tried to escape by ramming it into a police vehicle, according to an investigation report from the Davis County Attorney's Office. One of the task force members, Homeland Security officer Nathan Young, fired into the vehicle and struck Hall. He later died at a nearby hospital.
Harris said that Marshals or members of the Marshal's task force are more likely to be involved in officer-involved shootings, as their job requires them to handle the "worst of the worst."
"Other federal agencies and police departments are going after criminals, but we're going after the most violent criminals," Harris said. "The most violent criminals have guns and drugs... Unfortunately there are going to be critical incidents because the bad guys normally dictate how things happen, they dictate whether they're going to go down peacefully or they draw their weapon. They dictate the ending."
Harris said the increased Marshal's activity around Weber and Davis has also been the result of local agencies being more willing to work with federal officers, something that Harris credited Utah U.S. Attorney John Huber and the reinvigoration of Project Safe Neighborhoods, or PSN, for making possible.
He said that when local departments feel the federal bureaucracy has been removed and they don't have to go through a federal agency before going to the U.S. Attorney's Office to file charges, that gives departments a greater ability to file charges in the federal system.
"They've been really successful up here," Harris said. "What John (Huber) has done is remove the bureaucracy and allow the state and locals to get these cases processed quicker."
Huber said in September during the last Project Safe Neighborhoods update that 74 people have been federally indicted under the program. He added that over 100 guns have been seized as part of the program as well.
The Marshal added that the increase in VFAST activity has increased the number of people being held in Utah jails on federal holds. In 2015, the average number was around 330. Last year, that average was around 560.
"These are judicious targets," Harris said. "There could be that argument of 'why are we locking up more people, we have this criminal justice reform,' but we're talking about violent criminals, we're talking about drug dealers. We're not talking about a small, street-level dealer or user. We're talking about firearms traffickers, drug conspiracies."
Many of those placed on federal holds are housed at the Weber County Jail, as the facility has the largest contract in the state with the U.S. Marshal's Service. The jail can house a maximum of 275 detainees in U.S. Marshal custody, with an average of 250 of those spots being used on a regular basis.