OGDEN — A judge on Thursday scheduled an Aug. 16-18 trial for a Pleasant View man charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder in an Ogden park shooting.
Bergen Webb, 19, is accused of ambushing a 19-year-old man and his father at Liberty Park in Ogden on Sept. 28.
Weber County prosecutors allege Webb approached a parked car and shot the two men, who were sitting in the front seat. A police affidavit said Webb and the younger victim had agreed to meet at the park to have a fist fight to resolve an ongoing conflict.
Second District Judge Joseph Bean scheduled the August trial in a hearing where he explained the Utah court system is expected to be in the “yellow” COVID-19 protocol zone by then. Bean said that will allow less restrictive precautions. Few trials have been held while the system has been under “red” conditions.
Webb has entered not-guilty pleas to the four charges against him: the two first-degree felony murder counts and two counts of second-degree felony obstructing justice.
Prosecutors alleged Webb disposed of the gun, but his defense attorney said he later turned himself in.
The two shooting victims were seriously injured but survived.
In an October bail hearing, deputy Weber County attorney Letitia Toombs contended that text messages between Webb and a friend in the days before the shootings demonstrated premeditation.
Webb remains held without bail in the Weber County Jail.