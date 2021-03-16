When Fremont High’s girls basketball players sprinted on to the court at Salt Lake Community College’s Bruin Arena after winning the 6A state championship and capping a perfect 26-0 season earlier this month, the rush of emotion was twofold.
On one hand, there was the ecstasy of winning a championship after two losses to the same team back-to-back years, and of beating Herriman in such a fashion that Fremont had a chance to sub out its starters to standing ovations.
On the other hand, there was some sadness for the seniors that this was their last high school game, that their journey wearing the blue and white Silverwolves jerseys was over.
Or so they thought.
Fremont’s season will continue at the Geico Nationals tournament in April in Fort Meyers, Florida.
The Silverwolves have a nationally televised semifinal matchup on at 10:30 a.m. MST Friday, April 2, on ESPNU against Westlake High from Georgia, which went 21-0 this season and won Georgia’s 6A girls basketball state championship.
Should Fremont beat Westlake, the Silverwolves would play the next day at 8 a.m. MST on ESPN2 against the winner of the other semifinal between Lake Highland (Florida) and Paul VI (Virginia).
Fremont is ranked 15th in the country according to MaxPreps. Lake Highland is MaxPreps’ No. 1 team in the country, with Westlake No. 2 and Paul VI at No. 10.
Fremont had agreed to participate in the tournament weeks ago, but the formal announcement was made Tuesday.
Head coach Lisa Dalebout told the team the news last Monday, two days after Fremont beat Herriman for the state title, but the team had to keep the news quiet until ESPN made the announcement.
The Geico Nationals tournaments unofficially crown the high school girls and boys basketball national champions each year.
Fremont High went to Geico Nationals at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2014 following a season where the Silverwolves won the 5A state championship.
In their lone game in New York in 2014, Fremont lost 60-35 to against Maryland's Riverdale Baptist.