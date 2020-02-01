CLEARFIELD — Every day brings new surprises for elementary school teachers, but Friday was much more surprising than usual for fourth-grade teacher Victoria Hinojosa.
A teacher at Wasatch Elementary in Clearfield, Hinojosa brought her class into the school’s gym for a last-minute assembly Friday morning, not knowing the assembly was being held to honor her with the 2020 Heidi Martin Mighty Heart Educator of Excellence Award, which is awarded annually to a teacher in Davis School District.
The award came with a check for $10,000 to Wasatch Elementary — which Hinojosa will decide how to spend, though she plans to ask for input, she said.
“It’s kind of shocking” to be recognized like this, Hinojosa said, “but it feels good to be acknowledged, especially when you have those rough years. ... (Teaching is) a hobby more than a job to me, so I’ve enjoyed coming (to work), but there’s years that are rougher than others, and it’s just nice to get that credit.”
As far as what she’ll spend the award on, Hinojosa said she has “no idea” yet — maybe some Rubik’s cubes, technology or flexible seating.
“I’ve got a pretty cool classroom already,” Hinojosa said, including flexible seating, so right now she’s thinking she’ll spend the money elsewhere in the school.
Hinojosa has a cool classroom because she’s good at bringing in extra funds. Over the past several years, she estimates she’s brought almost $50,000 through grant applications, and that’s not counting this most recent award.
She was nominated for the award by Robby Kinghorn, former principal at Wasatch Elementary, who recommended that people check out her Twitter feed to get a taste of what her classroom is like, according to a Davis district press release.
The Heidi Martin Mighty Educator Award was established by anonymous donors to honor Utah resident Heidi Ann Martin, the release said. Martin was born with only two chambers in her heart and underwent her first open-heart surgery at only three days old.
When Martin was 24, she had a liver and heart transplant during a 15-hour surgery, something fewer than 200 people had experienced across the world at the time, said Wasatch Principal Chris Bertoldi at the assembly Friday.
Despite these challenges, Martin had graduated from Weber State University with honors and worked as a registered nurse at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, according to the award website.
In 2017, Martin died at age 29 due to complications related to her condition, the award website says.
The award is not funded by Heidi Martin’s family, said Jodi Lunt, director of the Davis Education Foundation, who assists in administering the it. However, the donors are friends of the Martin family, she said, and wanted to honor her.
“... The intent of (the award) is to take a ... fabulous teacher with an incredible heart and help them stimulate change within a building,” Lunt said.
The family who started this award, which was given for the fourth time Friday, “had a fabulous teacher that turned one of their children’s lives around, and from that they said, ‘how do we say thank you?’” Lunt said.
From the perspective of Hinojosa’s former supervisor, she is deserving of such gratitude.
“Mrs. Hinojosa is the teacher that every adult leaves her classroom wishing he or she had when in elementary school,” Kinghorn said in the press release.