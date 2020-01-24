OGDEN — A former U.S. Marine Corps member from Ogden who puts a big focus on military defense is running for the 1st District U.S. House seat.
“I’m a very big advocate for the military and I think we have the best military in the world,” said Taylor Lee, an inspector for a medical equipment manufacturer.
He’s comfortable with current levels of military funding, he said, but questioned how decisions are made on how to spend it.
Lee, a Republican, is making his first bid for office, driven in part, he said, by the current state of political debate and discourse in the country. “I don’t like it,” he said, figuring if he is to bring about change, seeking office is one way to do that.
He pointed to efforts among some Virginia state lawmakers to put new controls on gun sales as an example of the discourse that drives him. He doesn’t understand how such measures, “banning guns,” help.
U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop currently holds the 1st District post but isn’t seeking reelection, which has spurred heavy interest in the race. Eight other Republicans aside from Lee have announced plans to seek the seat along with two Democrats.
Lee, who plans to seek a place on the GOP primary ballot via petition, has never served in public office, which he thinks can be a strength for his candidacy among those disenchanted with career politicians.
The Republicans who have announced plans to seek the northern Utah U.S. seat are Lee, Mark Shepherd, Howard Wallack, Bob Stevenson, Tina Cannon, Katie Witt, Cory Green, Kerry Gibson and Doug Durbano. The two Democrats are Joshua Cameron and Jamie Cheek.