OGDEN — Farmers Market Ogden returns on Saturday, and with the COVID-19 threat receding, organizers say it will more resemble the 2019 installment than the scaled-back version last year.
"This year, I think people are so excited to go out to something that's, quote, normal again," said Haille Van Patten, community relations coordinator for the Ogden Downtown Alliance, which organizes the annual event.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, last year's Farmers Market Ogden was reduced to just one city block, 25th Street between Washington Boulevard and Grant Avenue. Moreover, it featured chiefly fresh produce, with no crafts, food vendors or live music in light of the safety guidelines in effect at the time.
For 2021, music, food and crafts will be returning along with outdoor community yoga, and the market will stretch along 25th Street from Washington Boulevard to Wall Avenue, as in years past. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday and with the earlier May 22 start — sought by vendors who have produce to sell at the earlier date — there will be a longer 17-week season. The market will be held each Saturday through Sept. 11.
Numerous other activities scaled-back or canceled last year are also returning this season, including the Ogden Twilight music series, Ogden Pioneer Days activities and the summer festivals held by many Weber County cities. The Weber County Fair, held in scaled-back form last year, will be returning in August, scaled back up to normal.
David Evans, owner of Cornell's BBQ, a farmers market regular, expressed excitement at the return of the farmers market in its more traditional format. "It feels great to be part of the Ogden community and to be a vendor again," he said.
State officials have largely lifted mask rules and other COVID-19 restrictions as the COVID-19 case count has fallen and as more people have received vaccinations. Whether to use masks or take other steps to guard against COVID-19 "will kind of be up to the discretion of the attendees," Van Patten said.
That said, there will be sanitizing stations and signage urging those present to be mindful of social distancing. Van Patten suspects those still leery of catching the COVID-19 virus may stay away while others may use masks and make quick visits as a precaution. "I feel like people are navigating on their own," she said.
More than 200 vendors have signed up to take part in the farmers market. About half are artisans, offering crafts and other goods, 35% offer produce or groceries and 8% are prepared food and food truck-style vendors. The outdoor yoga will start at 9 a.m. each Saturday in the Municipal Gardens adjacent to the Ogden Municipal Building.