OGDEN — Ogden City's legal department says the planning commission overstepped its bounds last month when it made a motion to change the status of some repair work scheduled for the Marshall White Center.
Last month, the Ogden Planning Commission approved a motion made by then Commissioner Angel Castillo, which recommended the City Council move certain Marshall White repairs to the top of the city's 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan priority list and change the project's status from "necessary" to "urgent." The repairs include things like replacing old weight equipment, tread mills and spin bikes, improving the facility's front desk area, replacing inside lighting, and improving the kitchen area with new cabinets, a commercial stove and refrigerator.
The motion also recommended the City Council create a separate project to allocate $2 million to either repair the center's pool or replace it.
But Ogden City Attorney Mark Stratford said the motion, which passed by a vote of 6-2, contains some problematic language.
"There was some concern about the way that motion was worded," he said.
Stratford sent a memo to the council detailing the concern, which essentially boils down the idea that the motion was broader than planning commission's authority. Stratford said the commission is not allowed to change the status of projects in the city's CIP. Projects are tabbed with status rankings like "urgent" and "necessary" and others, which help determine when a project will be completed.
The city's legal department didn't immediately put a halt to the motion during the March commission meeting, Stratford said, but after further review decided it was against the rules.
When the council votes on the city's improvement plan later this year, Stratford said the attorney's office will recommend the council ignore the part of the commission motion that asks for a change in status to the Marshall White Center repair project.
Castillo, whose term on the planning commission ended last month, has regularly pressed the city to put more money into the downtown Ogden community center. Built in the 1960s, the condition of the Marshall White Center, and most notably its pool, has been a topic of conversation for more than two years now.
Sometime before March 5, 2018, the pool developed five large cracks in its concrete surface. Shortly after the cracks were discovered, Ogden City crews analyzed the pool and deemed it unsafe for continued use. Engineers determined the pool was at risk of having a “catastrophic opening,” which could present life safety issues if the water wasn’t drained. The pool has been closed since shortly after the cracks were discovered.
After the pool was drained, the city sought repair and replacement bids from contractors, but those bids came back higher than officials expected. Based on results from 14 different “core samples” underneath the pool, a consulting company called Water Design Inc. recommended the city either replace the pool altogether or repurpose it and use it for something other than swimming. Initial cost estimates to renovate the pool are between $1.9 million and $2.7 million, according to council documents.
The pool is still closed, indefinitely, but the city is working with a consultant called Pathways and Associates to study a number of issues related to a city rec center: cost, size, programming, location and the possibility of raising funds for it through a voter-approved bond. Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the firm was recommended by the YMCA during discussions with the city about opening a Northern Utah recreational facility in Ogden.
Ogden Councilwoman Marcia White said the commission motion "created a lot of consternation" throughout the city, but Councilman Luis Lopez said council members are all on same page in regard to the need to upgrade recreation options in Ogden, particularly at the Marshall White Center.