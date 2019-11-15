OGDEN — The 2020 Ogden Marathon won't happen for another six months, but if you think you might want to run in the 20th annual signature outdoor event of Weber County, you can sign up for it now.
Public registration for the 20th running of the Zions Bank Ogden Marathon is now open. The marathon will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020. Registration is also open for the half-marathon, 5K, Kids K and Relay.
According to event organizer Get Out and Live! Foundation's website, participants for the full marathon will be capped at 3,000, with the half capped at 4,000. The relay event is limited to 250 teams of 5 participants and the 5K is limited to 1,000 participants.
As the marathon has grown larger and larger each year, the GOAL Foundation recently began implementing participation caps to ensure race quality is upheld.
The marathon, which has been described by organizers and Ogden City officials as "Ogden's signature event," has been rated by Runner's World as one of the Top 10 Marathons in the world.
The course starts in the Upper Ogden Valley at an elevation of 5,400 feet, with runners careening down State Road 39, next to the South Fork of the Ogden River.
The final half of the race weaves around Pineview Reservoir and drops into the Ogden Canyon, with the river serving again as a backdrop. After the canyon, runners hit the Ogden River Parkway, with the course ending downtown on Historic 25th Street.
The marathon is USA Track & Field certified and a Boston Marathon qualifier.
Ogden City owns the marathon, but contracts the GOAL Foundation to produce it. The foundation was created to capitalize on the momentum of the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City and included several events in Ogden.
Before the marathon, the GOAL Foundation will host the Striders Winter Race Circuit for runners looking to round into shape before the race. The winter circuit features a slate of fully supported training runs with local runners. The circuit includes a 5K, a 10K, 10-Miler, a half marathon and a 30K. Races will be held at various location in Ogden and Weber County. More information can be found at www.ogdenmarathon.com.