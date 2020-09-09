Sandra Colleen Ross Shupe
June 1, 1943 - September 6, 2020
Sandra Colleen Ross Shupe died Sunday, September 6, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
She was born June 1, 1943, to parents Elma Hall Belnap and Aaron Belnap Ross, the oldest of five children. She was raised in the Ogden, Utah, area and graduated from Ogden High School highlighted by skiing on the team, studying creative writing and speaking at her high school graduation. In her youth she was a member of the Mt. Ogden Posse and spent her winters skiing at Snow Basin. She graduated from Weber State University. She taught high school English and creative writing in Davis County, 1975-1985 and the following year at St. Joseph High School. She returned to Weber State and earned a second degree in public relations graduating with honors and worked as an event manager for twenty years at the Ogden Street Festival, Golden Spike Arena/Weber County Fair, David Eccles Conference Center and Thanksgiving Point.
She married William Theodore Shupe (Ted) in 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple and they parented five children and provided guidance and sustenance in their homes to numerous foster children, five exchange students and other family and friends who needed a home. They lived in Ogden, Slaterville, Murray, West Weber and West Valley City, Utah. She supported Ted through all his adventures, most significantly as secretary/treasurer of Vibrant America, Inc. sponsoring the 2014, 2015, 2016 Wallsburg Music Festival, and the 2017, 2018 Wasatch Mountain Music Festival.
Sandy loved the music in her life: her mother's singing and conducting, the Shupe family's fiddle traditions and the continued musical talent of all her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed singing in church choirs and singing and playing her guitar at acoustic jams.
She served and led others in her wards, communities and organizations. She was a founding member of the non-profit CREATE sponsoring art programs for Hispanic Youth in Ogden. She was also a founding member of Vibrant Utah, Inc., a non profit for promoting the arts. She was a writer, publishing a book, Choosing Joy: Handbook for Opting Out of Depression, poetry, stories and articles. She read voraciously and was always eager to learn something new. She enjoyed homemaking, needlework, gardening, camping and sharing love with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Ted of West Valley City, UT, her children Ryan (Ashley), of Orem, UT, Daron, of West Valley City, UT, Tara of South Salt Lake, UT, Bonie (Eric Merkt) of Nederland, CO, and Staysee (Jason Wolff) of West Haven, UT, and grandchildren Ryley, Trevor, Gavin, Raegan, Da'Nara, MaKenna, Kate, Kaden, Kamren, and Kailee. She is also survived by her brother Calvin Ross (Gail) of San Diego, CA.
Services will begin at 12:00 pm, Thursday, September 10th, 2020, at the West Weber Stake Center, 4100 W 900 S St, Ogden, UT 84404, followed by dinner and an acoustic jam for all who want to stay and play or enjoy music. Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks and to follow social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Vibrant Utah, Inc., the non-profit that in part funds Sandy's passion project, The Wasatch Mountain Music Festival. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=AJKQCXSPY6DGE&source=url