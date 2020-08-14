“Do you think it is too off-putting?” This from a seller who has contacted me to sell his home. He is referring to his urinal. He was a single male who had it built into his home at the time of construction. Although it was tastefully done, I assured him that it would only be off-putting to half the population. The other half would think it was the quintessence of an ideal home.
Design concepts that may seem like a good idea at the time may be proverbial (or even literal) tripping hazards when it comes to selling the home. Take the indoor basketball court, for example. Please, take it, because it takes up far too much square footage, it is an eyesore as well as an echo chamber, and the existence of it inside of a home significantly narrows the buying pool.
Another unfortunate yet frequent idea that some people have is to turn the coveted and useful space that serves to house the car — in a state where nine months out of the year are frozen over — into a sound studio (or some other globally recognized asset of the like). After all, who really wants a garage when you can store your tools, lawnmower, shovel and ice pick with which to access the car sitting in the frozen driveway after one of many of Utah’s severe winter storms, in the hallway closet? Luckily, the snow blower can just be sold since it is nearly impossible to use in a driveway cluttered with frozen cars.
Honestly, I love a good Pinterest idea as well as the next person. However, what is done on Pinterest should really stay on Pinterest. As simple and inexpensive as the idea may seem to execute, I assure you that it will not be as economical to peel the ripped pieces of brown paper bag that you have so methodically decoupaged and then sealed to the floor as it was to adhere them. Frankly, whoever thought paper bags could serve as decorative floor coverings has been sniffing too much of that rubber cement, in my opinion.
An oldie but a goodie, and one I still see far too frequently for this current century, is the built-in fish tank. Granted, fish are colorful, fun to watch, often times hypnotic and fascinating creatures. That is why some clever person invented snorkeling as well as scuba diving, two very inventive and practical ways to view these cool, vibrant and intriguing creatures. In fact, fish tanks, in and of themselves, are not bad things to have. It is much like a moving picture.
When I was a kid, there was a fish tank in the doctor’s office I used to go to. It made sense there. Kids need to be entertained, and you don’t want them putting their slimy, germ ridden hands all over a community toy ... and this was even before COVID. The biggest problem with built-in fish tanks in homes is that it was likely done so many years ago that the previous fish have done a simultaneous suicide jump out of the tank and no one has cleaned it since. Also, the wood surrounding it is usually stained some circa-1970 color.
Certainly my favorite to date, however, is the stripper pole. As adventurous as this may seem for some people, for others it is a huge distraction that leaves a potential buyer perhaps wondering what else the people in the home have been up to and what may be left behind as a result. This also narrows the pool of buyers significantly. As a side note, this is something I have seen in not just one home, but a number of them over the years.
As a homeowner, you have every right to put your own personal touches on your home. Make it yours. Go to town. Do whatever you need to in order for you to be comfortable and love it. However, when it is time to sell, it’s time to take down the bird sanctuary in the spare bedroom and put a welcome mat over the kid’s dated handprint in the cement.