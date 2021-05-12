With a slew of video interviews coming up over the next two weeks for what will hopefully be my company’s last major online event in place of in-person ones, I realized I needed a new webcam. Taking a closer look at recent footage showed a slightly distorted face and a less crisp image than would be expected from the 1080p camera I bought in haste at the start of lockdown last year. Here’s how to find a good webcam if you find yourself unhappy with your current camera, whether that’s the webcam built into your computer (never adequate) or a standalone model.
The first tip is to buy only from a reputable manufacturer such as Logitech and Razer. This short list makes for easy shopping; the tough part is not getting distracted by other makers you’ll see on Amazon that cost a fraction of the top brands and seem to have similar, if not identical, specifications.
I started my hunt for a new webcam by examining the one I have clipped to the top of my monitor. The only “branding” on the camera was HD, indicating the picture quality — red flag. Really? I bought a no-name webcam? A quick search of my 2020 Amazon orders confirmed my oversight. This reviewer said it best: “It’s also CLEARLY a 720p webcam and not a 1080p as detected by Windows 10 64-bit version with all the latest updates. If you aren’t seeing reviews it’s because this is a ‘no name’ webcam and it’s also being misrepresented on Amazon. I should have known better. P.S. I probably won’t send it back — did I mention it’s a pandemic and I need a webcam?”
The most important specification to look for is resolution. Like with most video-related devices, you will see three tiers: 720p, 1080p and 4K with escalating prices to match. For individual office use, you can expect to pay as little as $40 and up to $200. For the majority of users, a 1080p camera is the best choice. Most conferencing services, including Zoom and Microsoft Teams, restrict broadcast quality to 1080p resolution, while Google Meet tops out at 720p, the same resolution as most built-in laptop cameras. Some gaming streamers and content creators prefer the higher 4K resolution, but this produces video that cannot be used for typical livestreaming; instead, it is used for recording footage that you would edit and upload later like for a movie.
A second spec you’ll also see is frame rate (frames per second), which will be either 30 fps or 60 fps. Higher frame rates (60 fps and over) produce smoother-looking footage and a larger file size but are unnecessary for conferencing and interviewing. For recording someone talking into a camera, 1080p at 30 fps is the preferred setting.
Field of view (FOV) is also important and similar to viewing angle on an HDTV that tells you how far you can sit at an angle to the TV without affecting the picture. The sweet spot seems to be 78 degrees, which is wide enough for two people to speak to the camera. Some webcams boast a wide angle view of 90 degrees, best used for conference rooms; but if used by a single person sitting in front of the camera, it may cause the distortion I saw in my footage.
In addition to these critical specs, webcams may come with some bells and whistles that will appeal to your situation. For instance, the Razer Kiyo ($78 on Amazon) comes with an integrated ring light that can be adjusted for brightness. Similarly priced, the Logitech Webcam C930e has a highly rated integrated noise-canceling microphone. Talking, keyboard clicking and even videos played in the same room are muted. And if you’re a multitasker on video calls, this would be a great feature to keep your activities from distracting colleagues on the other side of your screen.
Once you have your new webcam, don’t overlook your surroundings, because even the most expensive webcam can’t fully compensate for poor lighting or a messy background. Your best bet is to conduct meetings in a room with plenty of natural light with the window in front of you, never behind. If that’s not possible, an affordable light (I use the $100 Lumecube Broadcast Lighting Kit), along with an overhead light fixture and a table lamp, will do the trick.
Beware of using virtual backgrounds. Sure, they are an easy way to hide a mess or the fact that you’re working from your bedroom, but when you move they will produce a strange, ghostly effect that destroys the illusion of a swanky office or other background.