FARMINGTON — A Kaysville resident and bishop in a Davis County Latter-day Saint ward was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Timothy James Hallows, 61, is being held in the Davis County Jail without bail after he was booked on eight counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, all second-degree felonies.
Police began investigating Hallows in August after a complaint was filed to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when an online user uploaded "child sexual exploitation material," according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators found the IP address associated with the online user, and police found that the IP address was registered to the same address as Hallows' home in Kaysville.
On Oct. 3, police were informed that there were three other complaints were made against the internet user regarding files of "child sexual abuse."
On Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant to Hallows' home in Kaysville, where he allegedly admitted to distributing the child porn online.
"Hallows admitted to owning an unknown amount of images of child sexual abuse, but estimated the numbers over 100," the affidavit says.
Police say that Hallows refused to take a polygraph test and answer questions regarding "hands-on sexual contact with young children," according to the probable cause statement.
Hallows allegedly said that he has gone on camping trips with children and took pictures with those children, and explained that could lead to him failing a polygraph test. He told police that he went on the camping trips "while acting his role as a Bishop for the LDS church."
Police requested that Hallows be held without bail because of his role as a bishop in Kaysville, citing how he has "unfettered access to children in his congregation and in private," the affidavit says.
Investigators believe that he has had sexual contact with children, and he has possibly engaged with children in other states and other countries. They added that Hallows has a "high net worth."
Hallows has yet to be formally charged in Farmington's 2nd District Court, and he does not have an initial appearance date set.
According to online records for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hallows is a bishop for the Wellington Ward in Kaysville, and the meeting house lis located at 235 North Bonneville Lane.