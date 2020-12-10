OGDEN — A judge has scheduled a May 24 trial for an Ogden 17-year-old accused of first-degree felony murder in his best friend's shooting death.
Brandon Parker, who is being prosecuted in adult court, remains held in the Weber Valley Youth Detention Center in Ogden. Bail is set at $250,000.
In a video hearing Wednesday, 2nd District Judge Ernie Jones scheduled the May trial, plus a pretrial conference for Jan. 13.
Randall Marshall, Parker's court-appointed attorney, said he has secured an expert witness in the case.
Parker, who is Black, is accused of pointing a handgun at Caden Ferguson, 16, and firing into his forehead.
Ferguson, who is white, was dead at the scene of the March 14 shooting, which occurred at Parker's parents' home.
Black Lives Matter Utah has protested the murder prosecution, saying the shooting was accidental.
But police said in a July preliminary hearing there were indications that Parker tampered with evidence, removing the magazine from the gun.
The Weber County Attorney's Office said Parker and Ferguson had been drinking brandy, smoking marijuana dabs and ingesting cocaine before the 5 a.m. shooting.
Prosecutors said Parker was being charged as an adult rather than in juvenile court because of the seriousness of the crime.
County Attorney Christopher Allred denied any racial animus in the prosecution. He said in a July interview that he did not even know Parker was Black and that race had no bearing on the case.