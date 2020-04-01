OGDEN — A judge has unsealed felony sex trafficking indictments against three people accused of forcing teenage girls into a prostitution operation at an Ogden hotel.
David Anthony Mackey, 42, Chandra Jones, 35, and Andre Gomez, 40, trafficked two 17-year-old girls they recruited in Salt Lake City before setting up in the Ogden hotel, the Utah Attorney General's Office allege in charging documents.
One of the girls was a juvenile justice runaway, and the suspects offered to help the girls make money, documents said.
The crimes allegedly occurred in June and July 2019 and were disclosed in September by one of the victims to a therapist, who alerted authorities.
Gomez instructed the girls to take nude photos of themselves that were later posted on adult websites and in ads for commercial sex, according to the indictments, ordered unsealed by Judge Michael DiReda on Tuesday in 2nd District Court.
The girls then traveled to Ogden on FrontRunner and met with Mackey and Jones, who taught them how and where to post photos and ads, the indictment said. Jones told the girls how to act with men who responded to the ads.
Both girls had sex with multiple men on their first night at the hotel, authorities alleged. The money collected went into a "community bowl," meaning Mackey's and Jones's pockets, one of the girls told authorities.
One of the girls returned to Salt Lake two days later and resisted enticements to return to Ogden, charging documents said.
The remaining girl said she was slapped and threatened by Jones after she had sex with a friend of Mackey, at Mackey's insistence, without payment.
The girl at one point a few days later recorded a video allegedly showing Mackey and Jones arguing and Jones threatening to make the girl "unrecognizable."
In a video, according to the indictment, Jones told the girl, "We know you're underage ... and you're not getting any money out of it. You're a ... mule. That's all you are."
The indictment said investigators gathered electronic data about the alleged crimes from the girl's phone.
Mackey, Jones and Gomez each face two counts of human trafficking of a child and two counts of aggravated exploitation of prostitution involving a child, all first-degree felonies.
Mackey also is charged with second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old. Prosecutors allege he sexually abused one of the girls.
Gomez further is charged with four counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree felony dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
Mackey and Jones were arrested last week and are held without bail in the Weber County Jail. They had their initial court appearances Thursday, March 26.
Gomez is a resident of Georgia. His custody status was not immediately clear Wednesday.
Prosecutors argued in court that all three defendants are at risk to flee if not held in jail pending trial.
They said Mackey served 18 years in prison in Nebraska and has been convicted of robbery, sexual assault and domestic violence and is a registered sex offender.
Gomez was convicted of murder and has an arrest warrant in Nebraska, while Jones allegedly made multiple threats to the two girls, charging documents said.