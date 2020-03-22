Born today, you are known for being up-front, down-to-earth, straightforward, honest and uncompromising — and your participation is sought by others in a wide variety of endeavors. To have someone like you on a team is often a primary need when someone is devising a strategy for success. You are known for contributing so much of value that you may actually become somewhat mythical in reputation, considered by some to be incapable of anything but the most remarkable, resounding success.
You have considerable brainpower and can get to the heart of most any problem, whether trivial or of great import. This is because you know people so well. You know what makes them tick, what drives them on, what inspires them, what frightens them and what satisfies them. Unfortunately, you don’t always know the same things about yourself!
Also born on this date are: Reese Witherspoon, actress; William Shatner, actor; James Patterson, author; Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer; Ross Martin, actor; George Benson, musician; Chico Marx, actor and comedian; Bob Costas, sportscaster and commentator.
To see what is in store for you tomorrow, find your birthday and read the corresponding paragraph. Let your birthday star be your daily guide.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s not likely to take much for someone to goad you into doing what you really don’t want to do. You must be on your guard all day long.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’re likely to finish something well ahead of schedule, leaving yourself time to double-check your work and enjoy a little bit of a break.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’re eager to see where your current path will lead you, but you’re not willing to take too many risks along the way. This requires planning.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You may receive a warning from someone who has been through what you are considering doing. By day’s end, your eagerness may well have waned.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — What you are about to do will be more than a mere diversion, it will be something that teaches you a great deal about the situation you are currently in.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You fear you may have reached the point of no return, but that moment is still quite far away. You have room to maneuver today, surely.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — The goals you have set for yourself are surely realistic, but there are a few that may require adjustment today as your skills improve.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — You know the drill, and you know what is expected of you and what you can expect to gain from cooperating. But is it worth it?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — You must ask yourself many questions today in order to come up with the one answer that will make all the difference to you right now.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You are aware of someone’s desires, but you’re not willing to put your own on a back burner to satisfy them. It’s about you right now!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — You may only complicate matters today by offering information that isn’t asked for. Stick to what is really required by all concerned.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — You’re more than curious about what another is doing — you simply must know, and soon! Ask around, and you’re sure to learn a few things.