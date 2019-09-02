1. Davis
Last week: 2
Davis (6-1-1, 4-1-1 Region 1) thrashed Weber 4-0, then couldn't break through Roy in a 0-0 draw. The Darts move back into the top spot on the back of Northridge's loss and an earlier-season win over Syracuse.
2. Syracuse
Last week: Not ranked
If there's a manual to making a statement win, Syracuse (5-3, 3-3 Region 1) wrote it by beating previously unbeaten Northridge 6-0 on Thursday with all six goals coming in a second-half barrage. The Titans have their full team healthy again.
3. Northridge
Last week: 1
Conversely, Northridge (7-1, 5-1 Region 1) finds itself trying to respond from a loss for the first time this season, one by an eye-popping scoreline. The Knights are still tied for first place in region with Fremont, who they host Wednesday.
4. Farmington
Last week: 3
Farmington (7-0, 1-0 Region 5) has posted five clean sheets in a row to keep its unbeaten start to the season going. The Phoenix visits Viewmont, always a tough out, in its next region test on Tuesday.
5. Fremont
Last week: 5
It's odd to see a team tied for first place in Region 1 all the way at No. 5 in the rankings, but that's where Fremont (6-2, 5-1 Region 1) finds itself despite winning its last five games in a row. The Silverwolves can make a statement by beating Northridge on Wednesday.
Notable:
Ogden: To no fault of the Tigers (6-1, 3-0 Region 10), they've dropped out of the top five despite winning both games last week by a combined 13-1 scoreline. They can thank the quagmire and Region 1's intra-competitiveness.