Race: Clearfield City Council
Occupation: Retired
Age: 69
Elected Offices previously held: Currently a member of the city council
Website: votekentbush.com Councilman Kent Bush-Clearfield City Council
What are your reasons for running?
I am running because I really care about the city and it’s future. I was born and raised here. I was the city planner for 25 years, retiring in 2010. After I retired, I decided to give back to the city I love. It is an honor and privilege to serve the great people of Clearfield. I love meeting and talking with them. I like to listen to their ideas and concerns and help them resolve problems. I have helped plan the city’s future and I want to continue to be a positive influence in it’s future.
Key issues facing your city?
The economy is an ongoing issue. The city is financially sound and property taxes have not been raised for several years. However, it takes money to run a city. One way cities get money is from sales tax. Years ago, Clearfield was the commercial hub of the area as businesses served the city and neighboring communities. As people moved west, businesses went with them causing the commercial hub to move. This has caused another issue-getting more residents in the city, so businesses will come. Businesses will not come without people to support them. In 2016, a plan was created to redevelop downtown. All of the citizens and business owners were invited to three open houses to create the plan. Two online surveys were also taken. This process led to a downtown redevelopment plan created by the citizens and businesses owners. That plan is now being implemented and great projects are being built that will bring people and businesses to the city.