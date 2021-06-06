In a game contested daily, no team can win forever — which felt like the message the Ogden Raptors were learning Sunday evening at Lindquist Field.
But, trailing 8-1, Ogden scored eight runs in the seventh inning, then staged a walk-off win with a single from Pavin Parks in the ninth, defeating the Grand Junction Rockies 10-9 and running the Raptors' win streak to 12 games.
The Raptors didn't get their first hit of the game until the fourth inning and by then, the Rockies led 5-0.
It was 6-0 until Miguel Tejada Jr. shrugged off his rough start, leading off the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer. That seemed to matter little when Grand Junction tacked on two more in the sixth to make it 8-1.
Then came the bottom of the seventh, when former Raptors pitcher Greg Leban entered for Grand Junction and had his second straight poor appearance of the series.
Ogden's Niko Pacheco singled in a run and catcher Tim Susnara drove in a run with a double, and two scored on Leban wild pitches before he was pulled with the score 8-5.
Nick Michaels ended the rally (the one he started with a leadoff single) by blasting a three-run homer to put Ogden up 9-8.
Ogden reliever Reza Aleaziz got two quick outs in the ninth but, down to their last out, the Rockies got a double from Jonathan Pino and a single from Zane Gelphman to tie it. With the go-ahead runner on, Aleaziz struck out Henderson Perez in a 12-pitch at-bat.
Ogden second baseman Raul Shah led off the bottom of the ninth with a double and, two batters later, Parks singled in Shah's pinch runner, Caine Agis, to send the Raptors pouring out of the dugout.
Parks hit 3 for 4 with the one, all-important RBI. Michaels and Jakob Goldfarb each had two hits.
Aleaziz got the win as the pitcher of record during the ninth inning. Outfielder and two-way player Josh Broughton was the only of Ogden's five pitchers in the game to not surrender a run. He threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning.
Ogden's league-best record is now 13-1 and the Raptors enjoy an eight-game cushion in first place in the Pioneer League's South Division. Ogden goes for a six-game sweep over Grand Junction (5-9) at 7 p.m. Monday at Lindquist Field.