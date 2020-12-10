Angela Chournos Retalis
December 23 1935 ~ December 6 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the age 84.
Angie was born in Davia, Greece to Elias and Eleni Jamilis Chournos. At the young age of 15 she came to the United States to live with her Uncle Nick Chournos and cooked for his sheep herders in Monte Cristo. On January 27, 1957 she married Minas Retalis. Together they had three daughters, Evelyn (Tim) Cottrell, Helen (Kevin) O'Donnell and Nickie Shaw (Jake Clawson).
For years Angie enjoyed dipping chocolates at their candy store Dokos Candies. Angie was such a talented cook and pastry maker. She was so active all the time, cooking, baking, cleaning, doing yard work, crocheting and helping for the Greek Festival. If you knew Angie, you probably received a plate of her Greek cookies, a knitted scarf, afghan or slippers. She had the most generous giving heart.
Angie was a member of the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Ogden. She was a member of the Philoptochos Society and a life time member of the Daughters of Penelopy.
Angie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her home was always filled with food and love. You never left her home empty handed.
Angie is survived by her children, her grandchildren, Stephanie (Charles) Schwab, Cody (Mimi) Cottrell, Dani O'Donnell, Casey (Ian) Buckingham and Cameron and Caden Shaw; one great-grandchild, Lucian Cottrell; her sister Amy Chournos and brother George Chournos.
She was preceded by death by her husband, parents and brother, Christos Chournos.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church, 674 42nd St, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church in honor of Angie.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.