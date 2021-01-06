Pam J. Pringle
April 4, 1945 - December 30, 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend Pam J. Cherry Summers Pringle passed away peacefully on December 30, 2020 at the age of 75 from natural causes.
Pam was born in Ogden, Utah on April 4, 1945, the first child to Glen F Cherry and Wanda Cherry. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Scott Cherry and her husband Robert Pringle. She is survived by her children; Nicole Summers Mitchell and Jeremy W Summers. She is also survived by her three brothers, Kim (Debbie) Cherry, Bryan (Janet) Cherry, Brett (Kenzie) Cherry and her sister Jodie (Tom) Meckes and 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She grew up in Washington Terrace and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1963 and attended Utah State University. On March 17, 1966 she married Jerry W Summers making their home in Washington Terrace and raised their 2 kids there for 24 years. They later divorced. Pam married Robert Pringle and was by his side for 23 years before his death in 2014.
Pam loved her ceramics and was so creative in her own artistic way earning teaching certificates and awards for her art throughout her life. When her hands became less steady, she found joy in knowing that her kilns and molds were being used by students in ceramic classes at Ogden High School. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Over her life she served in various capacities, but her favorites always included working with the youth. She was passionate about Little League Sports and never missed an opportunity to announce a game or attend her kids or grandkids playing. She was the Washington Terrace Boosters President for many years.
She was well known in the IRS community in Ogden and Salt Lake after serving 30 plus years before retiring. Pam was recognized for her outstanding leadership and accomplishments both in federal and community work. She was a volunteer and instructor with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, served on the Regional Instructor Panel and in 1977 was listed in "Outstanding Young Women of America."
The family would like to thank all those who have reached out to share their love and stories during this time. A special thank you to the staff at South Ogden Post-Acute, Ogden Regional Medical Center and Atlas Homecare and Hospice for their loving care and support throughout the years. Pam will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:00pm with a viewing one hour prior at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden.