Rosemary Karen Lucas Fawson
1928 - 2021
Rosemary Karen Lucas Fawson, 'Rose', age 92, of West Haven, Utah, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She and her twin brother, Robert Leroy Lucas were born on October 10, 1928 at home in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Charles Elias and Alma Lauritze Hansen Lucas.
She married Paul Clark Fawson on August 28, 1950, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Her life has been full of love and service. She was an expert seamstress and made beautiful clothes and handmade items. She baked superb homemade bread twice weekly, and frequently surprised her children after school with the unparalleled aroma of warm cinnamon rolls inviting them home. She kept her Norwegian heritage alive by sharing stories of Nissemon and baking traditional foods like Julekage at Christmastime. Her large family was blessed by her talent of bottling and preserving food.
She was an accomplished artist who won ribbons at fairs, and still enjoyed drawing and painting into her 90's with many family members.
She loved making memories reading to her children and grandchildren of all ages. Good books were frequently welcome gifts to her family. She loved to hum, and in her later years took up whistling.
Her testimony of Jesus Christ was central to her life and guided her every action. She was faithful, optimistic and happy, guileless and always a peacemaker. She gave much service to others as a teacher, leader, temple worker and missionary in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Family was everything to her. From her youth, she knew she would be the mother of twelve children. She was an incredible soul, and her loving example will be remembered for generations to come.
Surviving are her twelve children: Paul (Lynette) Fawson, West Haven Utah; Peter (Marla) Fawson, Mapleton Utah; Karen (Dee) Johnson, North Ogden Utah; Philip (Linda) Fawson, St. George Utah; Parker (Debra) Fawson, North Logan Utah; Chris (Christa) Fawson, Logan Utah; Robyn (Bryan) Johnson, Miamisburg Ohio; Robert (April) Fawson, South Weber Utah; Elizabeth (Bryan) Kuntz, Canyon Lake Texas; Sara (Walt) Jones, St. George Utah; Rosemary (Brent) Olson, Downey Idaho; Abraham (Sarrah) Fawson, Fort Morgan Colorado; 69 grandchildren, 149 great grandchildren, one brother, Donald Lucas, and many extended loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Clark Fawson, parents Charles and Alma Lucas, grandchildren Brinley Belle Fawson, Ruby Kathryn Gosnell and Scott Wesley Jones, brothers Kenneth Lucas, Robert Lucas, and twins Willis and Wallace Lucas.
Visitation for friends and family Thursday, June 17, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
Visitation for friends and family Friday, June 18, 9:30-10:30 a.m., and Funeral at 11:00 a.m. at the Country Meadows Ward, 3300 S. 4700 W., West Haven, Utah.
Interment Saturday, June 19, 9:00 a.m. at the St. George Cemetery, 650 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, Utah.
Gratitude is extended to caregivers in Rosemary's family, Intermountain Home, Health and Hospice Team, and Daybreak Senior Care for the excellent and loving service in behalf of Rosemary.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian or Missionary Fund.
The service will be live streamed the day of the service on Rosemary's obituary at Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.