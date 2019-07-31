THURSDAY
OGDEN BOTANICAL GARDENS’ 25TH ANNIVERSARY
A children’s fun run, live music, activities, food trucks and more, 4-8 p.m. Aug. 1, Ogden Botanical Gardens, 1740 Monroe Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
SPOT AND WALDO
Duet sings rock and roll and country songs, 7 p.m. Aug. 1, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
KARAOKE NIGHT
Come share your talents or enjoy the talents of others, 9 p.m. Aug. 1, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
”MARY POPPINS JR.”
The story of the nanny who came to the rescue of the Banks family, various times Aug. 1-3, Backstage Performing Arts, 803 N. 1250 West, Centerville. $7, backstageperformingartsutah.com, 801-580-0801.
OGDEN VALLEY OPEN MARKET
A “town square” shopping experience, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Eden, 2405 N. State Route 158, Eden. FREE.
REEL BIG FISH
One of the key mid-’90s ska-punk bands to emerge out of Southern California, 7 p.m. Aug. 1, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
FRIDAY
JILL COHN
Her songs pay homage to artists like Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan and Counting Crows, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN TWILIGHT PRE-CONCERT CELEBRATION
Support Ogden arts with food, giveaways, distillery tours and more, 4-7 p.m. Aug. 2, The Monarch Building, 455 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door.
MATT AND KIM
Indie electronic duo originally from Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Aug. 2, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adv., $15/day of, www.24tix.com.
ART IN BLOOM
A celebration of the beauty of flowers, art and summer, Aug. 2-31, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. Reception, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2. FREE.
”UPTON SINCLAIR’S THE JUNGLE”
The story of Jurgis and Ona, who flee their land of Lithuania to find their way in America, various times Aug. 2-11, Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall Ave., Ogden. $20, goodcotheatre.com, 801-917-4969.
ALEX VELLUTO
Stand-up comedian from Salt Lake City, 8 p.m. Aug. 2-3, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
”THE EMPEROR’S NEW GROOVE”
Kusco’s adventures as a llama, 6:30 p.m. activities, 7:30 p.m. movie, Aug. 2, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
”ALL SHOOK UP”
The music of Elvis comes alive when a sleepy town is shaken awake by the arrival of Chad, various times Aug. 2-24, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
”THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE”
Follow the hopes and dreams of six kids contending for the ultimate title, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-31, Center Point Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $14-$29, Centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
EXPLOSIVE NIGHT OF TCHAIKOVSKY
Performed by the Utah Symphony with live cannon fire, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive, Park City. $38, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
NECROWOLF
Speed metal band from SLC, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2, The Complex, 356 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $15, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
“HAMLETON”
A combination of “Hamilton” and “Hamlet”, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-Sept. 7, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
”THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES”
A Broadway musical revue featuring the senior and graduating performers of JAKS Youth Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Aug. 2, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $18, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL
One of Texas’ most beloved bands, 8 p.m. Aug. 2, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $38, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Age 21-up.
98 DEGREES
Boy band from the late 1990s, 9 p.m. Aug. 2, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $40-$75, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SATURDAY
FARMER’S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 3, on Historic 25th Street, Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN PRIDE FESTIVAL
Food, entertainment, and activities to celebrate Ogden Pride, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 3, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
NP AND KAITLIN
An Americana/folk duo, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN PRIDE AFTERSHOCK
Music starts right after the festivities across the street slow down, 9 p.m. Aug. 3, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
SUMMER CONCERT
Performance by the Riverdale City Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Riverdale Senior Center, 4433 S. 900 West, Riverdale. FREE.
ROY DAYS
Car show, booths, and fireworks, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 3, Roy West Park, 2900 W. 4650 South, Roy. FREE.
SPIDER FEST
A day full of spider-themed activities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3, Antelope Island State Park visitors center, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
”BLACK PANTHER”
The adventures in Wakanda, dusk Aug. 3, Founders Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville. FREE.
SISTER SPARROW AND THE DIRTY BIRDS
Produces a soul-blasted contemporary pop sound, 8 p.m. Aug. 3, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Age 21-up.
KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Broadway star accompanied by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive, Park City. $52, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
TRUCE IN BLOOD
Metal band, 6 p.m. Aug. 3, The Complex, 356 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $15, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
GRATEFUL SHRED
A Grateful Dead cover band, 8 p.m. Aug. 3, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $18, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Age 21-up.
TACO FEST
Utah’s largest taco celebration supporting the Boys and Girls Club, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 3, Utah State FairPark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $7, www.slctacofest.com.
SUNDAY
OGDEN CONCERT BAND
Concert by professional and amateur musicians from the greater Northern Utah area, 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
UMPHREY’S MCGEE
Rock band, 6 p.m. Aug. 4, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $37/members, $42/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
LIKE A STORM
Band from New Zealand plays hard rock songs with a didgeridoo, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, The Complex, 356 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
GORGEOUS GOURDS
Salt Lake band combining psychedelic rock, blues, folk and four part harmonies, 3 p.m. Aug. 4, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
RECKLESS KELLY
Combines roots, rock and country influences, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 4, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
MONDAY
”RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET”
Where will Ralph and Vanillope’s adventures take them next, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
MONSTERS AND MYTHS
Learn some of the myths and stories behind our fears, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $30, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595. Ages 6-7.
SUPERHEROES
Family First Monday featuring superhero themed games, activities and entertainment, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
”THE AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR”
The Avengers and their allies must go up against Thanos to stop him from gathering all the infinity stones, dusk Aug. 5, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
JONNY LANG
A blues, gospel and rock singer, songwriter and guitarist, 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $46/members, $51/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
TUESDAY
UTAH YOUTH RODEO
Boys and girls up to 14 years of age compete, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 6, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
LONESTAR
Country band, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $45-$75, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
IN THIS MOMENT
Metal band from California, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6, The Complex, 356 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $37.50, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
WEDNESDAY
WEBER COUNTY FAIR
Activities, auction, concert, entertainment and more, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 7-10, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $20/family, $6/adults, www.webercountyfair.org, 801-399-8798.
ANIMAL EXTREMES
Through games, exploration and animal encounters you will see examples of real-life superpowers, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 7, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $30, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595. Ages 6-7.
MANDOLIN ORANGE
Americana/folk duo, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $32/members, $37/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
BACKSTREET BOYS
Vocal group formed in Florida in 1993, 8 p.m. Aug. 7, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $90-$1,000, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
CONTINUING
”PETER PAN”
Visit Neverland with Peter and meet pirates, fairies and more, various times July 25-Aug. 10, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15, OgdenMusicalTheatre.org, 801-689-8700.
”LES MISERABLES”
The story of Jean Valjean after he is paroled from prison, 7:30 p.m. July 26-Aug. 3, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
”NEWSIES”
The story of the paperboys who go on strike, various times July 5-Aug. 2, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
”THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO”
The classic comedic clash of the classes when Count Almaviva isn’t true to his Countess and she conspires with her servants to get revenge, various times July 5-Aug. 2, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 Main St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 435-752-0026.
”WEST SIDE STORY”
Can Tony and Maria survive the battle between the Sharks and the Jets? Shows at various times July 6-Aug. 3, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
”MARY POPPINS”
The perfect nanny comes to town to help the Banks family, various times July 9-Aug. 3, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
”SATURDAY’S VOYEUR”
Written for us, about us, every year in celebration of our peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
”SUNDAY SCHOOL MUSICAL”
The greatest roadshow on earth, various times June 13-Aug. 24, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, tickets.desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.