SALT LAKE CITY — An effort to limit the use of monetary bail for Utah criminal suspects is advancing in the Legislature as sponsors warn constitutional challenges to the existing system may be coming.
"If they can't pay full bail or 10% to a bondman. they can stay incarcerated for weeks or months or longer until their case is resolved," said Rep. Stephanie Pitcher, D-Salt Lake City. "It creates a two-tier wealth-based system where those with money get out and those who don't stay in."
Pitcher is sponsoring House Bill 206, which reworks the pretrial detention system to emphasize a presumption of release for low-risk detainees and says judges "should impose the least restrictive reasonably available conditions necessary to secure the safety of the public."
The House passed the bill 54-15 on Friday and it's now before a Senate committee. The bill has support from prosecutors, sheriffs, defense attorneys and the judiciary, but opposition has formed from the bail bond industry and lawmakers who say the existing system is already too lenient.
In several states, defendants have successfully challenged the constitutionality of monetary bail systems on equal protection and due process grounds, Pitcher said.
The cornerstone of HB 205 is the creation of a pretrial services program that would help counties and local courts refine approaches to determining detention conditions.
Pretrial services use a range of conditions for release, Pitcher said, such as requiring a released defendant to periodically check in by phone or in person.
"Some agencies will drug test, and in some they will periodically run rap sheets" to see if a released person has offended again, she said. "On most in pretrial services, they keep an individual engaged with the current problem they have to resolve. They make sure they’re not blowing things off."
Third District Court Judge Todd Shaughnessy, who chaired a Utah Judicial Council study that recommended some of the changes, said HB 206 gives judges more latitude in making detention decisions and solidifies the process by law.
Judges are required to weigh their decisions to secure the safety of witnesses and victims and make sure the defendant returns to court when required.
"There's an obvious tension between objectives," Shaughnessy testified in a Feb. 26 committee hearing. "If all we cared about was people showing up for court we would hold all of them in jail and transport them to court. And if we didn't care about public safety we would simply release everyone. Instead what we do is engage in an exercise of risk management."
One impetus for the bill is research that shows poor results for low-risk suspects kept in jail.
"We know that if we detain a low-risk individual in custody we make them worse," the judge said. "We increase the possibility that they’re going to go out and commit crimes. In short, if we keep low-risk people in jail we increase crime and we create more victims."
That's because inmates held even for two days start losing social connections to the community, Shaughnessy said. They lose jobs and housing, and if they're deprived of mental health medications while in jail, a cascading effect may result.
On the other hand, he said, "if we release high-risk individuals we likewise run the risk of increasing crime and we fail in our responsibility to protect public safety."
The bill does specify a presumption of detention for high-level crimes.
The bill also outlines steps where an inmate's ability to make bail can be better evaluated.
"We hope we can filter some of these low-risk offenders out of the jails so the jails are maintained for our more high-risk offenders," said Kim Cordova, director of the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice.
The American Bail Coalition, representing the bail bond industry, issued a statement opposing HB 206.
"The public and policymakers might want to be aware that this legislation is very likely to increase crime," the statement said.
The group cited as evidence a University of Utah College of Law study released in February that said recent monetary bail reform in Illinois resulted in higher crime. The bail coalition also pointed to a widely criticized bail rewrite in New York.
But Pitcher told the House committee the New York law says that a risk of flight is the only reason bail for lower-level crimes can be set. In the Utah bill, risks to public safety, witnesses and victims must be considered as well, she said.
Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, a Davis County Republican, secured an amendment to Pitcher's bill during House debate that mandates the state track the effects of the HB 206.
Lisonbee said she was concerned by reports of offenders with seven or more separate offenses being bailed out of jail again and again.