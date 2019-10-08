CLEARFIELD — Another Republican will be entering the race for the U.S. House seat representing northern Utah — Clearfield Mayor Mark Shepherd.
Shepherd said in an emailed invitation to media on Tuesday that he would be making a "special announcement" on Wednesday. When contacted, he confirmed that he'll be formally revealing his plans to run for the seat to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop.
Shepherd told the Standard-Examiner in September that he was leaning toward making a House bid. But at the time, he said he was still weighing such factors as fundraising and the likely support he would get.
Three GOPers have already announced plans to run, Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt, Morgan County Commissioner Tina Cannon and Cory Green, a Syracuse trucker and consultant. Democrat Jamie Cheek of Ogden, a district director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services' Office of Rehabilitation, will also be running for the seat.
Shepherd's announcement on Wednesday is to be made from Layton.
Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City now in his ninth term, won't be seeking re-election. Several others are said to be potentially interested in running for the 1st District post, which represents Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other northern Utah counties.