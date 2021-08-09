OGDEN — The culmination of primary voting looms in city elections around Weber County, but not too many people seem to be paying attention.
Only around 12.4% of voters have cast ballots via mail or dropbox, just 7,200 of the 58,000 or so around Weber County who received ballots, Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Elections Office, said Friday. What’s more, only 10 people had cast ballots at the in-person early voting location at the Weber Center in Ogden on Wednesday, when it opened, and Thursday.
“It’s a little lower than what we expected, but these sorts of elections typically don’t have a large turnout,” said Cowley. Primary voting culminates Tuesday and top vote-getters move on to the general election ballot on Nov. 2.
Primaries for seven seats are on various ballots in Ogden, North Ogden, Washington Terrace and West Haven. Races in other cities around the county don’t have enough candidates to necessitate primaries and the hopefuls in those contests go directly to the November ballot.
On the ballot in West Haven are three mayoral hopefuls, incumbent Sharon Bolos and challengers Rob Vanderwood and Pat Young. Primary voting will narrow the list to two.
On the ballot in Ogden are six hopefuls for the at-large A City Council seat, incumbent Marcia White and challengers Jack Barnes, John Ogden, Jase Reyneveld, Daniel Gladwell and John Thompson. The top two vote-getters move on.
Three candidates are on the ballot for the District 3 seat on the Ogden City Council, Mary Khalaf, Ken Richey and Priscilla Martinez. The top two vote-getters move on to November.
In North Ogden, seven hopefuls are running for two open seats on the City Council. They are incumbent Blake Cevering as well as Jay Dalpias, Merrill Sunderland, Anthony Swenson, Greg Smith, Spencer Stephens and Stefanie Casey. Primary voting will narrow the list to four.
In Washington Terrace, eight hopefuls seek two spots on the City Council. They are incumbents Larry Weir and Jeff West plus Scott Simpson, Hayden Christensen, Jill Christiansen, Kathleen Craynor, Cody Harris and Nathan Howard. The top four vote-getters move on.
The vast majority of people vote by mail in Weber County, and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Monday if they are sent via the U.S. Postal Service. Ballots may also be turned in at dropboxes around the county until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Early in-person voting continues Monday at the Weber Center, 2380 Washington Blvd., from noon-6 p.m. In-person voting will also take place at the Weber Center, where the Weber County Elections Office is located, on Tuesday, primary election day, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Numerous other municipal posts not on the primary ballot will be on the November ballot.
More information is at http://weberelections.gov.