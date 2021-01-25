OGDEN — Weber-Morgan Health Department officials have apparently fixed at least some of the glitches associated with the online COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduler, which caused clamoring late last week after some encountered technical issues while trying to use it.
According to messages on the department's website as of Monday, vaccine appointments handled through the department are booked through February, demonstrating that those eligible for vaccines, at least some, were able to get through. "All appointments are full. Please check back for cancellations/availability," reads a message for the week of Feb. 22.
Still, demand remains strong.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department posted on its Facebook page that it had been able to book 4,743 appointments through the end of next month despite "technological strife." But with an estimated 15,000 people in Weber and Morgan counties who are 70 or older, part of the pool now eligible to get vaccinated, that leaves a lot more people who will still potentially want to get inoculated against COVID-19.
And indeed, the response from the public after the latest appointment signup period started last Thursday, crashing for a time, suggests demand continues to be strong. The system went down only minutes after going live on Thursday after thousands simultaneously tried to sign up to get shots, though users reported that by Friday it was operable again.
"No question, we received hundreds of calls, emails, that the system wasn't working," Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer, a member of the department's Board of Health, said Monday.
Given the incoming supply of COVID-19 vaccine to the Weber-Morgan Health Department, around 1,300 vials a week, Froerer thinks some in the 70-and-up pool may have to wait until early spring to get vaccinated. Based on current supply expectations, he said, vaccinating the group could take through March, maybe into April.
They're not alone in potentially facing weeks of waiting. As in Weber and Morgan counties, a Davis County Health Department rep said vaccination appointment slots there through February were filled only hours after online scheduling for the last week of January and next month went live last Friday. Aside from those 70 and older, health care workers, first responders and teachers are in the pool currently able to be vaccinated.
As for the issues last week with the Weber-Morgan Health Department vaccination sign-up process, Froerer thinks it was a matter of unexpectedly high demand. "I think that the health department obviously underestimated the demand," he said.
He heard stories of some seniors trying two to three hours to register for an appointment. "In our opinion, we truly think that's unacceptable," said Froerer, citing "customer service" as an overriding aim of his as a county official.
Meantime, the health department says it'll be notifying those who have already received their first COVID-19 vaccination shot about how to make an appointment for the second dose. According to the Utah Department of Health website as of Monday, 16,443 people in Weber and Morgan counties had received their first COVID-19 shot and 2,535 had received both. Statewide, 200,181 people had received their first shot and 28,167 had received both.
The health department is overseen by its Board of Health, not county commissioners. Whatever the case, Froerer said Weber County officials offered technical assistance, though health department officials said they thought they could address the issues themselves. Health department reps didn't immediately respond to a query seeking comment Monday.