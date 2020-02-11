OGDEN — As if expected population growth in Utah didn't pose enough challenges, upgrading roads and building enough homes to accommodate the additional people, for instance, now comes another potential issue — more people living in cars, on friends' couches and in the woods.
Chris Croswhite, executive director of the Ogden Rescue Mission, said growth will likely put upward pressure on the price of homes, already a big point of debate in the state, pushing even more people into homelessness. At the very least, the homeless rate in Utah of about nine people per 10,000 residents will hold steady if not increase as the population grows, resulting in a larger pool of people with no place to call home.
"I don't think our problem in Utah is going to go away," Croswhite said at a talk on homelessness sponsored by the Weber County League of Women Voters.
One thing's for sure though, he and others participating in the panel discussion said. Undocumented immigrants make up a minimal part of those seeking homeless assistance.
"We see them very rarely," said Raquel Da Silva, executive director of Family Promise of Ogden, which aids more recent additions to the ranks of the homeless. "They're the ones that are most afraid of asking for help."
Sarah Ward, representing Lantern House, an Ogden-based homeless shelter, echoed that, as did Croswhite. Undocumented immigrants will usually share homes with others, packing several families in a household rather than seeking public assistance, Croswhite said, "because they have so much fear of being deported."
Croswhite, Da Silva and Ward addressed a group of about 20 at Tuesday night's discussion, held at Weber State University's Community Education Center in Ogden. Homelessness is more pronounced in the Ogden area than in the Salt Lake City area, according to a 2019 report commissioned by the Weber Housing Authority, and it's been a periodic issue of debate. As of 2018, 2,551 homeless lived in Weber County according to last year's study -- about 1% of the population -- while Salt Lake County was home to 10,807, 0.94% of the population.
Some homeless in the Ogden area came after Salt Lake City authorities forced them out of the Rio Grande section of that city during a 2017 police operation, local officials who work with the homeless have said. What's more, Ogden and Salt Lake City have historically accommodated the lion's share of the homeless population in the state, according to Croswhite. In response, state officials have passed measures in recent years meant to spread the homeless around the state, to keep them closer to their homes.
Ward reported a 17% uptick for 2019 in the number of homeless children that Lantern House helped, while Croswhite said he's noticed a seeming increase in the number of intact families falling into homelessness. Homelessness among children is a particular concern, Da Silva said, because they usually experience high doses of anxiety as well.
"They're sick to their stomachs all the time. They're worried something bad is going to happen to the family," she said.