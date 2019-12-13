LAYTON — The Utah Department of Transportation says traffic on Interstate 15 through Davis County soon will be backed up due to the ongoing Express Lanes project there.
UDOT Region One spokesman Vic Saunders said north- and southbound I-15 will close just north of the Layton Parkway at Gentile Street in Layton sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, and 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, as crews lower and relocate utility lines in that area.
Saunders said the road will close once in each direction for approximately 15 minutes each, with a short break in between to allow traffic to clear. UDOT says motorists should expect southbound lanes to be reduced prior to the closure, beginning at about 7 p.m. on Sunday. Lane reductions on northbound lanes will begin at 9 p.m.
As work on the $169 million Express Lanes project continues, Saunders said median work — which includes the construction of overhead signs, median barrier placement and retaining wall construction — is ramping up during both day- and nighttime hours. Bridge construction is ongoing at 5600 South in Roy, 650 North in Clearfield and at Church Street and 700 South in Layton.
As part of the project, UDOT is adding lanes to north and southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road in Layton and Interstate 84 near the Riverdale/Ogden border.
The project isn’t scheduled to be complete until 2021. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States.