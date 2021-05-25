LAYTON — Growth has been a constant over the course of Stuart Adams' six decades in Layton.
The fifth-generation Laytonite and current Republican president of the Utah Senate has seen the city change from a small town of less than 10,000 residents, dotted with farms and fruit stands, to the bustling center of Davis County's economy with a population nearing 80,000.
Adams' experience with change and growth is a microcosm for the entire northern Wasatch Front region and a reality that's driving one of the Utah Department of Transportation's most significant projects in years: the West Davis Corridor.
"My dad told me stories of him kicking a sign as he would ride his horse as a kid," Adams told the Standard-Examiner Tuesday. "And the sign said, 'Welcome to Layton, population three hundred and something. So it goes without saying, we've seen dramatic change."
UDOT held a press conference for the $750 million West Davis Corridor project Tuesday in Layton, right where the new highway will eventually weave its way through western Davis County.
The project, which is essentially the northward extension of the Legacy Parkway, involves a four-lane divided highway that will be built through western Davis County between the Interstate 15 and Legacy Parkway junction at about Glovers Lane in Farmington, extending north to the future extension of State Route 193 in West Point.
Grade-separated interchanges will be built at the Legacy/I-15 junction and 950 North in Farmington, at 200 North in Kaysville, 2700 West in Layton, and at 2000 West and Antelope Drive in Syracuse. The new alternative to I-15 also will include over 10 miles of new trail and trail connections to create a consolidated trail system connecting Emigration Trail to the Legacy Parkway Trail.
Farmington Bay Constructors was selected to design and build the new highway. The company is a joint venture of Ames Construction, Wadsworth Brothers Construction and Staker Parson Materials and Construction. The contract with Farmington Bay and the state requires construction of the road to be finished by fall 2024.
During the press conference, the growth Adams so vividly illustrated was the theme of the day.
UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said households — not individuals, but actual households — in western Davis and Weber counties are expected to increase by a staggering 65% over just the next 20 years.
"Think about that," he said. "65% growth in households out in this area ... We need to have infrastructure so that our communities can grow and create the communities of their dreams."
Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, who earlier this year sponsored the largest infrastructure spending bill in Utah's history, said over the past decade, Utah's growth has outpaced that of any other state in the nation.
"Quality of life becomes so important," Schultz said. "Sitting on the freeways stuck in traffic is no fun for any of us."
Braceras said the West Davis Corridor, or at least a primitive vision of it, has been discussed since the 1960s. UDOT began doing studies for the road in 2001 and the state began an $8 million federal Environmental Impact Study on the project in 2010. Since then, the transportation department has held countless public meetings and worked to refine the project to its current iteration. That environmental process included analysis all the way to 1800 North in West Point, which means a future extension to that point only requires some funding to be appropriated by the Legislature.
The state’s long-range plan has the road extending further into West Haven and Hooper, and possibly as far north as Box Elder County, ultimately connecting back to I-15. But that would take another lengthy environmental review process and the ability to secure what figures to be large amounts of funding.
According to a UDOT technical memorandum, the total daily delays will be reduced on all roads in the West Davis study area (from I-15 to the Great Salt Lake and from Parrish Lane in Centerville to 3000 South in Hooper/West Haven) by 32.2% in 2040, compared to what the delays would be then if the road wasn’t built. The distance people will drive in congestion will decrease by 31% on north-south roads and by 51.6% on east-west roads, according to the memo.
Adams said those kinds of numbers make the work being done right now on Utah's roads, particularly on the WDC, essential. He said planning for the future and ensuring populations in the years ahead have the infrastructure needed to live quality lives is an ethic that stretches back to the generation of his father's — the man who kicked the Layton sign from atop his horse when the city had fewer than 1,000 people living in it.
"That generation was looking out into the future," he said. "They helped build I-15, they built Echo, Wanship, Pineview (reservoirs), Willard Bay. They were looking beyond their livelihoods into the next generations. Hopefully we're continuing on that type of tradition and looking to the next generations. Utah has the fastest growing population, the highest birth rate and the best economy in the nation. You put all those things together, and we're going to grow."