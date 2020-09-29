Born today, you are never happier than when you are pursuing a goal that was first provided for you but that you subsequently made your own, for this does two very important things for you: It allows you to feel trusted by someone with something important to be done, and it allows you to set the bit between your teeth and go after success with a singlemindedness of purpose that is indeed rare, even among those born under your sign. You never do anything that cannot in some way be considered a "cause."
Just as you labor tirelessly to be successful in your work, you love tirelessly and are surely successful when it comes to romance. You are mad for approval -- and you'll get it from romantic partners.
Also born on this date are: Bryant Gumbel, sports commentator; Stanley Kramer, director; Robert Benton director; Greer Garson, actress; Anita Ekberg, actress; Zachary Levi, actor.
To see what is in store for you tomorrow, find your birthday and read the corresponding paragraph. Let your birthday star be your daily guide.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
- LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- You will know what someone is up to even before he or she is aware, but you must keep your opinions about the endeavor to yourself -- for now.
- SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Put yourself in another's shoes and walk around for a while. You may well realize that you've not seen things from quite the right perspective.
- SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- There's no point in trying to shout over those who are, by nature, louder than you -- literally and figuratively. Take a quiet approach.
- CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Focus may prove difficult today, if only because there is more than one thing to capture your attention. You must prioritize.
- AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- You're likely to move forward in a most unusual way today, but what difference does that make? Progress is progress, after all!
- PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) -- You'll recognize in yourself something that you've criticized another for, but you may not know what to do about it just yet.
- ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- From where you are today, you'll see things the way they are meant to be seen -- even if you don't know it at the time. There's much to remember.
- TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- The day is likely to be much longer for you than for others today. That suits your mood and your willingness to work longer hours than usual.
- GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can shower others with all that they need without seeming to put in any extra effort. You know well what is really required, however.
- CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- What you provide for a friend you'll want to provide for your family members -- and that's as it should be. You don't want to play favorites!
- LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- As the clock ticks and the sun courses across the sky, you may be left wondering what you're to do with your day. Time can be a true ally!
- VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll find yourself waiting for someone who doesn't understand that you're on a schedule. Be prepared -- you may have to move on alone.