Thursday at soccer practice, there were 10 St. Joseph High girls soccer players on the field with one coach.
The last drill that day consisted of the coach, Eric Munson, splitting the team into two groups of five and placing a few soccer balls in the box around the goal.
The object of the drill was for one of the players to pick up a ball and throw it into the goal. The catch: The player was blindfolded and would be relying on the other four girls for directions.
“I think it was pretty beneficial for our communication, honestly. We kinda learned how to, what to say to get someone somewhere. Because if something wasn’t working, we’d change it and say something else,” freshman Aspen Springer said.
In the frantic heat of a game, that sort of thing could be crucial.
In some ways, that’s the benefit of having a small team. Eric Munson said the team is 15-strong right now with the possibility of a few more coming in.
It was 13 players last year, but those 13 made up a Jayhawks team that went 9-5 and scored 95 goals.
Of those 13, eight are returning starters for a St. Joseph team that’s set some lofty goals for the season. Munson thinks it might be one of the best teams the school’s had.
“To win, to go to Rio Tinto and be champions,” said senior forward Sam Munson. “I think we need a bit more conditioning, we do, but I think we’re pretty solid. Just need to figure out who does what well and where to put everyone.”
The Jayhawks’ biggest challenge would appear to be fellow private school Rowland Hall, the four-time defending 2A state champion, which beat SJC twice last year by a combined 15-3.
Of the Jayhawks’ eight returning starters, five are seniors and four of the seniors have played together since they were in the fifth grade, Eric Munson said. The team is heavy on seniors and freshmen, with just two juniors and one sophomore.
“Yeah, we’re all super excited especially because we’ve got a lot of new freshmen that bring a lot of skill to the team,” Sam Munson said.
Sam Munson led the team with 38 goals last year, or 2.7 per game. She’ll likely be the focal point of the attack again this year, even after a bad injury in May.
“The kid just lives and breathes soccer. She’s watching soccer or playing soccer. She broke her clavicle in May down in Murray and she’s like, ‘I gotta play high school.’ She has a pin in her shoulder right now,” said Eric Munson, Sam’s dad.
Actually, her first thought that day was that she had to go to prom, which happened to be that night.
“I’m like, ‘Sam, you have to go to the ER.’ So she’s in the ER, they give her the pain meds, she’s like, ‘Oh I gotta go to prom.’ ‘Sam you can’t.’ She went to prom (and) doctors were like, she can go, there’s nothing she can do to it,” Eric recalled.
“It was a party,” Sam said about prom.
St. Joseph has won state titles in 2008 and 2010 and, speaking of the aforementioned high goalscoring, holds the state record for most goals scored by a team in one season with 152 back in ’08.
Eric Munson thinks the Jayhawks have the talent and experience to get to lofty heights again. But one key to getting there, he said, would be more players coming to practice.