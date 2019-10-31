OGDEN — Sometimes in sports, it's too easy to extrapolate expected future results and success, or failure, from one game.
So in some ways, Weber State women's basketball's 58-49 exhibition loss Wednesday to Division II opponent Western Colorado is alarming. In others, there's reason to expect growth and improvement.
Second-year head coach Velaida Harris said the loss was informative for her and her players.
She suggested ways she can adjust her coaching to demand execution while also helping players feel free to make plays. The Wildcats played four freshman in an eight-player rotation and Harris said some of the struggle can be attributed to first-game jitters. She also said her team is flat-out better than one that turned the ball over 20 times Wednesday.
"We had to have a game for them to understand how important all the little things are, all the little details," Harris said. "Composure is the biggest thing I'm going to be looking for."
The Wildcats enter the 2019-20 season with some uncertainty. A good portion of its on-court experience resides in junior guard Shianne Johnson and senior forward Dominique Williams, players who did not dress in Wednesday's exhibition.
Johnson (ankle) and Williams (broken fingers) are still suffering lingering effects from injuries last season and Harris said those two and coaches will decide soon if redshirting is the best option for them.
That leaves three players who checked in Wednesday who returned from last season: junior forward Kayla Watkins (who led WSU with 19 points in the loss), sophomore forward Ciara James and sophomore guard Kori Pentzer.
"I think, coming in the door, we're more talented than we were last year. We lost Jai (Welch-Coleman) and Emily (Drake), huge losses. But just as far as the freshmen coming in, you see the flashes."
She pointed to a reverse layup from freshman guard Ula Chamberlin, the athleticism of Daryn Hickock, a play where Jadyn Matthews read a pass on the perimeter and took it the other way for a fast-break attempt, and the defensive length of Shyanne Loiland as reasons for optimism.
Then there's Liz Graves (née Eaton), a transfer from BYU who sat with WSU last year due to transfer rules. The junior guard scored eight points — most of them in the first half as the Wildcats tried to tread water against a fired-up WCU squad — and racked up five steals.
During one play, Graves drove the lane, dropped her shoulder into a late-arriving defender and scored through the foul.
"Liz's leadership is by example. You see how hard Liz plays," Harris said. "The big thing for Liz, she was on our scout team so all she had to do was score. She was being the best player on the other team. So now I need to take her out of that mentality. But she's our toughest kid ... and brings some versatility."
Now, the Wildcats jump head first into an unforgiving nonconference schedule that opens Tuesday, Nov. 5, at No. 11 UCLA. WSU plays three Pac-12 teams and, of nine nonconference tilts, only two are at home.
"UCLA is a monster. We know that. But why we're playing UCLA is we need to see somebody early who is going to be playing in the postseason," Harris said. "If we want to play in the postseason, we have to understand what it takes."