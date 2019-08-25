Happy 70th Anniversary!: Fred and Mary Roberts

Fred and Mary Roberts will celebrate their 70th anniversary on August 27th. They were married at the East Oakland Presbyterian Church August 27, 1949, in Oakland, California. Mary's maid of honor was Evelyn Roberts. Fred's best man was Benedetto Albanese.
Their children Troy and Thea are both deceased. Their son-in-law is Lee Whaley.
Fred is active in the Golden Hours Veterans group and the Sing-A-Long chorus. Mary volunteers for the First Presbyterian Church, Ogden Association of the Blind and the Extension Service.
Fred retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1981. Mary retired from McKay Dee Hospital in 1990 and from the University Medical Center in 2000.
Fred served in the Navy on a destroyer in the South Pacific during World War II.