June 15, 1951 ~ August 17, 2019
Allen Fred John, 68, of Slaterville, died at home, August 17, 2019, of heart failure. He was born on June 15, 1951, in Ogden, a son of Duane John and Beth Wood (Neilson). Fred was raised in South Ogden, Washington Terrace, and Slaterville. He attended Bonneville and Weber High Schools.
In his early years, Fred was an avid pool player. He was known as "Fast Freddy" for his style of play. He was a very good player.
Fred was also an avid fisherman. He loved fishing the Green River and waterways of Ogden Valley. As a livelihood, Fred pursued his passion for the outdoors, mountains and hunting. He established Wasatch Outfitters, a hunting guide and outfitting business. It gained a national reputation and had clients from throughout the country. Fred operated his company for over 20 years successfully. He became a strong advocate for wildlife conservation.
Fred loved dogs and always had one by his side. He recently got his last dog, "Maggie". He enjoyed pheasant hunting with his dog.
He loved the many friends he had. It seemed that everyone liked to be around Fred. His unique personality was an attraction.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, sister Annette and step-mom Sharon. He is survived by his two sons Dustin and Derek, seven grandkids and brother Tom, and step-brothers Phil, Jeff and Ace Farr.
A celebration of life will be held on August 31, 2019, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Timbermine Restaurant. Come have a refreshment with us and celebrate Fred's life.