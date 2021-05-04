Arlene Violet Hansen Hodson
Dearest Mother
On a cold and stormy day in 1924, the world was blessed with the birth of Arlene Hansen Hodson. She was born in Bear River City, Utah, to Walt and Zina Hansen. Our mother had many wonderful memories of her childhood. She attended school in Bear River and graduated from Box Elder High School. During World War II, she worked at the Ogden Utah Defense Depot. From 1947-1949, Mom honourably and faithfully served a mission to the Western States for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her mission.
After her mission, Mom worked at the Paris Department store in Salt Lake City and attended L.D.S. Business College where she learned key-punch and shorthand. She later put these skills to use working at Thiokol as a supervisor.
Mom has served various church positions throughout her life. She taught the adult Gospel Doctrine class in her Bear River ward. When the Intermountain Indian School was built in Brigham City, she was asked by President Boyd K. Packer to teach Sunday School. She was also asked to sing in her Bear River ward choir. She was a member and instructor for the Genealogy Committee, Young Women's President, Sunday School teacher, Relief Society teacher, visiting teacher, ward librarian, and temple name extractor.
In 1962, Mom married the love of her life, Ivan Hodson in the Logan L.D.S. Temple. They had both waited many years to find each other, but considered it worth the wait.
Although Mom has been unable to attend church services because of health issues, the Gospel has always been important in her life. She has continued to listen to her church meetings from home and was thankful to the priesthood for bringing her the sacrament. It was a privilege being born to this loving, faithful and devoted woman. We're grateful to our Heavenly Father for sending us to such a wonderful Mother. We consider ourselves blessed to call Arlene Hodson, our Mother. Thank you, Mom. We love you and will miss you, but know that she has returned to her Heavenly Father and other loved ones. Mom died on April 28, 2021 and was laid to rest next to her husband, Ivan.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, four brothers, sisters-in-law, and many extended family. She is survived by her daughter, Sherrie, her son, Daren (Jeff), her brother, Dwayn, and other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Missionary or Humanitarian Aid Fund, or The Alzheimer's Association. We want to sincerely thank all family, friends, neighbors, church members, and Symbii Home Health and Hospice for their help during this difficult time.
It would be greatly appreciated by her family if everyone would send a written memory or photos of Arlene to memoriesofarlene@gmail.com or to her home address.
