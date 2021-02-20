Eleanor Painter
1924 - 2021
Eleanor Crowther Painter, 96, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at home surrounded by family. She was beloved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Eleanor was born April 28, 1924 to Albert and Ellen Groberg Crowther in Harrisville, Utah. During WWII, on Valentine's Day 1944, she and Virgil L. Painter were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple, just before Virgil shipped out to the Pacific. Eleanor was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions in the Relief Society and Primary. During the war, she attended Weber College and worked at the Defense Depot Ogden. After the war she assisted Virgil in establishing and managing Superior Beauty School and Painter Salons. She spent many years doing family history, compiling an invaluable collection of genealogy records and books.
Eleanor is survived by four children; LeAnn (Francis) Wheeler of Denver CO, Ava L. Painter of Farr West, UT, Frank (Kathy) Painter, Brigham City, UT, and Lenore (Dan) Taylor of Saratoga Springs, UT, 24 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, her daughter Trudy (Ron) Woodland, and sons Kirt (Ilene) Painter and Larry Painter.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 12:30 p.m. at Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT.
The services will be live streamed on Eleanor's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Missionary Fund.
