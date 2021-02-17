Farrell Amos Cook
1932 ~ 2021
Farrell Amos Cook, 88, passed away on February 13, 2021 in West Point, Utah.
He was born December 26, 1932 in Ogden, Utah to Amos Roy Cook Jr. and Della Alice King Cook. He married Marilyn Bourne on August 20, 1959 in the LDS temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. Farrell and Marilyn were married for 61 years before her passing in 2020.
Farrell retired from Hill Air Force Base. He also served on the West Point City Council. Farrell was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to Kentucky and Tennessee. He served as a Bishop, High Councilor, and for many years with his wife at the Family History Center. Farrell also served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed gardening, family history, bird and wildlife watching, trips to Antelope Island and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his sons, Gary (Annette) Cook, Layton; Bart (Toni) Cook, Providence; daughters, Pamela (Doug) Armstrong, Roy; Angela Cook, West Point; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, brothers, Noal (Betty Jo) Cook, St. George; Douglas (Sue) Cook, Mesa, AZ; Phillip (Cathy) Cook, Syracuse; sisters, Shirley (Dennis) Leslie, Chubbuck, ID; and Patsy (Richard) Craythorne, West Point, UT. Preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn and his parents.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the West Point 8th Ward Chapel, 2865 W. 800 N. West Point, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W. Syracuse Utah and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, West Point City Cemetery.
We would like to thank our friends at CNS Hospice, Visiting Angels, and Lindquist Mortuary for the love and care they have shown to our Dad and our family.
Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Farrell's obituary page. SC Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com