When Jacqueline Frost Young left us on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 the world lost a beautiful, kind, generous, loving, adventurous, and talented soul. Her childhood was spent in historic Marblehead, MA and her love of that town was apparent her entire life.
To be with Jackie was to be in a special place because she made everything an adventure: from sneaking out of the house early in the morning to pick berries as a child, to going on a boat cruise in Russia, traveling the coast of Alaska with cousins, touring the southwest, or spending time with family. You never knew what would happen, and how much fun you would have, with Jackie.
She was an amazingly talented pianist who loved to share the stage with others - as an accompanist for operas, choral societies, and vocal and instrumental soloists or musicals - all over the country including in Massachusetts, Ohio, California, and Utah. She never shied from any musical challenge and was admired by anyone who had the pleasure to work with her.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she was the church organist for many years. She was always on the bench on Sunday morning, bringing beautiful music to any fortunate enough to be part of services for which she played. Jackie's special joy in recent years has been accompanying the Choral Arts Society of Utah, under the excellent directorship of Sterling Poulson. Through this group, she has had many opportunities to travel both at home and abroad. She has performed in many different venues and she has found new and special friends.
Traveling was a joy to her; reading, shopping, spending time with family - all these were where she was happiest.
She was generous to all, interested in everything, and kind to any four-legged creature with fur. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend, and a true blessing to all who found themselves sharing time with her. Jackie made the world a better place just by moving through it and she will be greatly missed.
Jackie is survived by her daughter Rebecca Blair, her brother James Frost, her sister Jeannie Goodwin, and her two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Zachary Blair. She was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Young, her parents, Stanley and Peryle Harris Frost, and her grandparents.
Friends may visit with family Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
