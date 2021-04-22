Jerry Lewis Coombs
Kaysville, Utah
On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Jerry Coombs, loving husband and father of 3 children, passed away at age 86.
Jerry was born on April 8, 1935 in Ogden UT to Lavina Shafer and Lewis Coombs. He served in the Navy, Army and Air Force. He worked as an aircraft electrician at Hill Air Force Base until retirement. On July 3, 1969, he married his sweetheart Elisabeth M. Bauer in Elko, Nevada and was later sealed in the LDS Temple. They raised two sons, Willy and David, and one daughter, Christina.
Jerry's passion was investing time with his family. He loved taking them traveling to Europe, mostly of his wife's homeland Germany, and across the United States. His personal hobbies were bowling and golfing. He loved serving in the LDS church as a service missionary right alongside his wife. He supported his wife in running Liesel's European Deli in Layton UT. He was always willing to listen and provide advice as needed. Most knew him as very patient, kind with a happy personality. He always was seen supporting his kids and grandkids at their activities.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son Willy and his parents Lewis S. Coombs and Lavina Shafer.
He is survived by his beloved wife Elisabeth, brother Curtis, son David, daughter Christina (Nathaniel), cherished grandsons, Andrew, Brandon, and Oliver.
Graveside services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.